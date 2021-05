Cooper671

Starmer Slumps 17 Points In Latest Poll

https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-slumps-17-points-behind-pm-in-new-poll-and-a-third-of-labour-voters-want-him-to-quit-12307527



Meanwhile over the road



I still say the Tories hold on power is very fragile and Covid affected just now but the day of reckoning on Brexit and the lockdown is coming.



