May 15, 2021, 08:28:14 PM
News:
CMON LESTA
Author
Topic: CMON LESTA (Read 77 times)
Pigeon droppings
CMON LESTA
«
on:
Today
at 05:09:28 PM »
Stuff the cockerney spivs!
Pigeon droppings
Re: CMON LESTA
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:12:06 PM »
Gerrin there!
Best moment in that match was Chelsea's goal getting dis allowed!
Bill Buxton
Re: CMON LESTA
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:16:20 PM »
Well done Leicester. Just shows you what a difference the right owner can make. Before the Thais took over Boro had more potential than Leicester. They moved on and upwards and we just tread water.
