CMON LESTA  (Read 76 times)
« on: Today at 05:09:28 PM »
Stuff the cockerney spivs! :bc: :pope2: :homer:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:12:06 PM »
Gerrin there!

Best moment in that match was Chelsea's goal getting dis allowed! :alf:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:16:20 PM »
Well done Leicester. Just shows you what a difference the right owner can make. Before the Thais took over Boro had more potential than Leicester. They moved on and upwards and we just tread water.
