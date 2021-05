Robbso

Posts: 15 001 Bolton and Blackburn « on: Today at 09:11:34 AM »

FFS in trouble again, have these places been under some form of constant restrictions Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 037 Re: Bolton and Blackburn « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:35 PM » There is a certain ethnic community that thinks the Covid rules doesn't apply to them. Had to laugh looking at the huge queues of the self same ethnics now desperate to be vaccinated. You have to wonder if the govt have hit upon a cunning plan to their reduce vaccine hesitancy. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 744 Re: Bolton and Blackburn « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:15 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:02:35 PM There is a certain ethnic community that thinks the Covid rules doesn't apply to them. Had to laugh looking at the huge queues of the self same ethnics now desperate to be vaccinated. You have to wonder if the govt have hit upon a cunning plan to their reduce vaccine hesitancy.



I think black/afro caribbean have the worst take-up followed by Muslims, who were fed some Facebook shite about it having pig in it. Don't know why black people are hesitant. I think black/afro caribbean have the worst take-up followed by Muslims, who were fed some Facebook shite about it having pig in it. Don't know why black people are hesitant. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 037 Re: Bolton and Blackburn « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:00:15 PM » People from this community swanned off to India when the virus was raging. No doubt they took part in family weddings,diverse religious ceremonies,and other gatherings. Unfortunately the government dithered about putting India on the Red List. This gave ample time for thousands of people to return. Probably some who were indigenous, but trying to get out. As we know,India is one of the most corrupt societies on the planet. Consequently people with false negative Covid tests also got through. One can only hope that this variant is kept localised. I doubt it. Then it will be a case of how much damage to the roadmap it will do. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 436 Re: Bolton and Blackburn « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:52:34 PM » Nearly all of the hospitalised in Bolton were eligible for the jab but have not had it. The absolute whoppers Logged

boro_boro_boro

Posts: 265 Re: Bolton and Blackburn « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:50:33 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 05:52:34 PM Nearly all of the hospitalised in Bolton were eligible for the jab but have not had it. The absolute whoppers



Didnít get the jab as the cunts werenít in the country more like.



Take over an airfield and lock the cunts down until they are clear... provide basic treatment just like they would get in India and they will soon get the message Didnít get the jab as the cunts werenít in the country more like.Take over an airfield and lock the cunts down until they are clear... provide basic treatment just like they would get in India and they will soon get the message Logged