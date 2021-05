Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 545







TMPosts: 16 545 INDIAN VARIANT !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:44:39 PM »



0This is an absolutely manufactured crisis, everyone knew India should have been put on the red list. Do you remember last year when people on holiday were told they would have to return back to the U.K. by 4AM with a few hours notice or they would have to quarantine for 10 days? Why were people in India given FIVE days notice?



This will be used to impose further lockdowns, most likely starting in September - don't believe it, just wait and see........



0This is an absolutely manufactured crisis, everyone knew India should have been put on the red list. Do you remember last year when people on holiday were told they would have to return back to the U.K. by 4AM with a few hours notice or they would have to quarantine for 10 days? Why were people in India given FIVE days notice?This will be used to impose further lockdowns, most likely starting in September - don't believe it, just wait and see........ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats