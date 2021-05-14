Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 14, 2021, 05:09:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who would have thought it?  (Read 59 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 034


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:59:41 PM »
Surge in EU citizens wishing to apply for permanent residency. Two million more than the original forecast of 3 million. Looks like post Brexit Britain is the place to be. Suck that up you Remainiacs. :nige:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 612


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:11 PM »
IF THEY HAVE BEEN IN ENGLAND WORKING FOR ATLEAST 5YRS PAYING TAX
THEN THEY WILL GET RESIDENCY
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 