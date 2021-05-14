Welcome,
May 14, 2021, 05:09:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who would have thought it?
Author
Topic: Who would have thought it? (Read 59 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 034
Who would have thought it?
Today
at 12:59:41 PM »
Surge in EU citizens wishing to apply for permanent residency. Two million more than the original forecast of 3 million. Looks like post Brexit Britain is the place to be. Suck that up you Remainiacs.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 612
Re: Who would have thought it?
Today
at 04:34:11 PM »
IF THEY HAVE BEEN IN ENGLAND WORKING FOR ATLEAST 5YRS PAYING TAX
THEN THEY WILL GET RESIDENCY
