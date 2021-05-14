Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 15, 2021, 01:00:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
torcherd min
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: torcherd min (Read 287 times)
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 72
torcherd min
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:48 AM »
ar siy yuo ar bak on hiyer yuo fukcign kranc cutn way doant yuo juts fukc of bakk tuw teh fukcign nut hous yuo fuckign metnal basted piys of fukc cutn
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 612
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:31 PM »
Logged
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 72
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:12 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 545
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:39 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
jack inoff
Offline
Posts: 153
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:23:41 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:55:39 PM
Logged
jack inoff
Offline
Posts: 153
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:01:16 AM »
Quote from: Red Rebel on
Yesterday
at 09:28:48 AM
ar siy yuo ar bak on hiyer yuo fukcign kranc cutn way doant yuo juts fukc of bakk tuw teh fukcign nut hous yuo fuckign metnal basted piys of fukc cutn
It looks like this fella wants to form a Tortured Mind Fan club after taking the time out to write all that.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 291
Re: torcherd min
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:57:32 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:55:39 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...