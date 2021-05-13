Welcome,
May 18, 2021, 02:39:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
FAO Tortured_Mind
Author
Topic: FAO Tortured_Mind (Read 758 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 331
FAO Tortured_Mind
«
on:
May 13, 2021, 09:20:59 PM
Welcome back.
Who R ya gunna stalk now with your pictures?
Owwa Matty should bee the main target.
Spark some life inta this place.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 558
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #1 on:
May 13, 2021, 09:39:38 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 75
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #2 on:
May 14, 2021, 09:23:53 AM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 751
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #3 on:
May 14, 2021, 09:28:52 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on May 13, 2021, 09:39:38 PM
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 75
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #4 on:
May 14, 2021, 09:31:45 AM
adn yuw cna fukc of haswel yuo fta fukpipe
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 331
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #5 on:
May 14, 2021, 10:38:09 AM
Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.
That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 751
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #6 on:
May 14, 2021, 10:43:28 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on May 14, 2021, 10:38:09 AM
Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.
That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself
He'll fucking love it
He'll be typing right now I SEE COB ARE STILL OBSESSED WITH ME THE LOWLIFE CUNTS
That sort of thing
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 412
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #7 on:
May 14, 2021, 01:10:04 PM
TM - stop locking your posts if you want a response
Daft Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 244
Infant Herpes
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #8 on:
May 14, 2021, 01:14:33 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on May 13, 2021, 09:39:38 PM
Who the fuck's this?
Has the look of a pederast going on a blind date.
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 75
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #9 on:
May 14, 2021, 05:13:32 PM
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 596
Superstar
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #10 on:
May 15, 2021, 03:39:42 AM
Board is proper fucked now this fucking idiot is back
jack inoff
Offline
Posts: 155
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on May 14, 2021, 01:14:33 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on May 13, 2021, 09:39:38 PM
Who the fuck's this?
Has the look of a pederast going on a blind date.
Its the teddy that sets it all off not the ugly mugshot.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 558
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:06 PM »
OOOOOOOOOO, TA VERY MUCH !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
jack inoff
Offline
Posts: 155
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:35:24 PM »
Unless that's a big teddy, then he only looks little for a full-grown man.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 558
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:17 PM »
I HAVE BEEN INFORMED HE'S NOT TOO TALL, MAYBE FIVE TWO, FIVE THREE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 293
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:11 PM »
WELCOME BACK TM!
YOU WILL BE PLEASED TO LEARN THAT ALL THE BULLIES ON HERE HAVE NOW BEEN BANNED
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 558
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:22:40 PM »
HI THERE MATTY. CAN YOU KEEP US INFORMED WITH SNIPPETS FROM THE OTHER BOARD AS I BELIEVE YOU SAID YOU'RE A KIND OF UNDERCOVER SPY ON THERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 16 558
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:11 PM »
https://www.pond5.com/sound-effects/item/55392089-clown-horn
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
jack inoff
Offline
Posts: 155
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:23:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:55:17 PM
I HAVE BEEN INFORMED HE'S NOT TOO TALL, MAYBE FIVE TWO, FIVE THREE !!!
Is that on he's tip toes or flat footed?
