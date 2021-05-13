Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAO Tortured_Mind  (Read 344 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 331


« on: May 13, 2021, 09:20:59 PM »
Welcome back. 

Who R ya gunna stalk now with your pictures?

Owwa Matty should bee the main target.

Spark some life inta this place.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 16 545



« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2021, 09:39:38 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Red Rebel
Posts: 72


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:23:53 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 740



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 AM »
 mick mick
Red Rebel
Posts: 72


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:31:45 AM »
adn yuw cna fukc of haswel yuo fta fukpipe
TechnoTronic
Posts: 331


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:38:09 AM »
Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.

That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself

 lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 740



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Yesterday at 10:38:09 AM
Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.

That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself

 lost

He'll fucking love it  cry cry

He'll be typing right now I SEE COB ARE STILL OBSESSED WITH ME THE LOWLIFE CUNTS

That sort of thing
John Theone
Posts: 412



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:10:04 PM »
TM - stop locking your posts if you want a response

Daft Cunt

 :steptoe:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 242

Infant Herpes


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:14:33 PM »
Who the fuck's this?

Has the look of a pederast going on a blind date.
Red Rebel
Posts: 72


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:13:32 PM »
Minge
Posts: 10 593

Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:39:42 AM »
Board is proper fucked now this fucking idiot is back 
