Welcome back.Who R ya gunna stalk now with your pictures?Owwa Matty should bee the main target.Spark some life inta this place.

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself