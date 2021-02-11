TechnoTronic

FAO Tortured_Mind « on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 PM »



Who R ya gunna stalk now with your pictures?



Owwa Matty should bee the main target.



Spark some life inta this place. Welcome back.Who R ya gunna stalk now with your pictures?Owwa Matty should bee the main target.Spark some life inta this place.

Tortured_Mind



Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO Tortured_Mind « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 PM » Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TechnoTronic

Re: FAO Tortured_Mind « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:38:09 AM »



That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself



Come on Mindeyy mayte sure you have something better than that regurgitated picture.That ship has sayled and he is nor even here to see it, so itz a bit weird posting piccies of a gadgey who carnt defend imself