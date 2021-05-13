Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Money talks....the football chiefs have more interest in it than actual football  (Read 22 times)
When The CL Cup Final involves two English teams, and has to be short notice relocated due to Turkey being on the naughty list......

Instead of choosing the obvious location of Wembley, they choose Porto in Portugal, and now fans of both clubs are forced into international travel, where the airlines will be sure to hike up the costs of flights, and hoteliers will be hiking up the cost of accommodation!

and all so the rich elites can be accommodated with VIP treatment in the prawn sandwich seats!
