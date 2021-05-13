Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 16 538







TMPosts: 16 538 Re: HEY TM HOW YER DOING MATE « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 PM » WHERE AM I SON ??? . . . . . . AM I IN THE BETTING SHOP ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats