Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 13, 2021, 08:18:06 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CCJs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CCJs (Read 218 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 736
CCJs
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:49 PM »
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.
Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 409
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:11:42 AM »
Identifying with the electorate
Couldn't see the Nasal Knight doing that - too busy taking the knee
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 000
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:20:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.
Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake
500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 736
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:55:14 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:20:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.
Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake
500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge
Boooooo! Its been struck out on appeal. I wonder who paid his solicitors?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 220
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:56:05 PM »
For slander of all things !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 000
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:57:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:55:14 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:20:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.
Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake
500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge
Boooooo! Its been struck out on appeal. I wonder who paid his solicitors?
A mister D Cameron
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 736
Re: CCJs
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:59:09 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 07:56:05 PM
For slander of all things !
A picaninny brought the case
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...