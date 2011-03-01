Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CCJs  (Read 218 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 PM »
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.

Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:42 AM »
Identifying with the electorate

Couldn't see the Nasal Knight doing that - too busy taking the knee

 :wanker: BLM
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.

Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

  500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:55:14 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:20:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.

Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

  500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge


Boooooo! Its been struck out on appeal. I wonder who paid his solicitors?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:56:05 PM »
For slander of all things !


Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:57:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:55:14 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:20:18 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:57:49 PM
Auld Johnson will have to borrow from non-standard sources in future. Oh.

Fancy our PM having a CCJ, for fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

  500 quid give or take a few bob. Presiding over the countrys economy might be a challenge


Boooooo! Its been struck out on appeal. I wonder who paid his solicitors?

A mister D Cameron 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:59:09 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 07:56:05 PM
For slander of all things !




A picaninny brought the case
