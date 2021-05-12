Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Proper nasty bastard  (Read 653 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 745



« on: May 12, 2021, 07:54:05 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57090123

Not sure why hes coming here?
John Theone
Posts: 412



« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2021, 11:13:25 AM »
Read the article then daft cunt

Officials say the reason the UK agreed is because it is on the list of UN members willing to detain those found guilty of global crimes, and it wished to show its continued support for the international rules-based order.

Fuck safe - some brain on you

 BLM
El Capitan
Posts: 45 291


« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2021, 11:22:07 AM »
DARLO AGGRO! DARLO AGGRO!



 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 745



« Reply #3 on: May 13, 2021, 12:27:23 PM »
Byyyyy, you're a belting man. I had read the article, I was trying to express what the fuck it had to do with us. Are we playing pass the parcel with the man? He was found guilty ages ago - I assumed he would just get locked up and stay where he was. I'd read it again, but I can't be arsed.
John Theone
Posts: 412



« Reply #4 on: May 14, 2021, 01:12:52 PM »
For a proper haircut?
Mufflar
Posts: 9 396


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:52:27 PM »
Looks like Father Ted
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 065


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:49:03 PM »
 charles :beer:
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
