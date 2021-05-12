|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billy Balfour
|
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
If you have the time and inclination to save a lot, measure roof yourself and take measurements to Burton roofing portrack. They'll help you out, you need to organise scaffolding and then get prices for fit only. I was quoted 5k for a slate roof.
I did it myself for just over 2.5k that included 3 velux.
I got money back for old slate too. Think circa 400 quid.
Labour was about 1k. Think it was 2.1 k once traded slate back.
Go try then to get an idea, then just ring some roofers. If its not worth it then just go with one company.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
If you have the time and inclination to save a lot, measure roof yourself and take measurements to Burton roofing portrack. They'll help you out, you need to organise scaffolding and then get prices for fit only. I was quoted 5k for a slate roof.
I did it myself for just over 2.5k that included 3 velux.
I got money back for old slate too. Think circa 400 quid.
Labour was about 1k. Think it was 2.1 k once traded slate back.
Go try then to get an idea, then just ring some roofers. If its not worth it then just go with one company.
Good advice, unlike Snoozys shite
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Snoozy
|
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
If you have the time and inclination to save a lot, measure roof yourself and take measurements to Burton roofing portrack. They'll help you out, you need to organise scaffolding and then get prices for fit only. I was quoted 5k for a slate roof.
I did it myself for just over 2.5k that included 3 velux.
I got money back for old slate too. Think circa 400 quid.
Labour was about 1k. Think it was 2.1 k once traded slate back.
Go try then to get an idea, then just ring some roofers. If its not worth it then just go with one company.
Good advice, unlike Snoozys shite
Yeah but you arent capable of organising fuck all
|
|
|
|
Logged
|