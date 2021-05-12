Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 473





Posts: 473

Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:05:09 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:23:54 PM Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 05:16:35 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 13, 2021, 07:44:31 PM Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM

Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though

What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

If you have the time and inclination to save a lot, measure roof yourself and take measurements to Burton roofing portrack. They'll help you out, you need to organise scaffolding and then get prices for fit only. I was quoted 5k for a slate roof.

I did it myself for just over 2.5k that included 3 velux.

I got money back for old slate too. Think circa 400 quid.

Labour was about 1k. Think it was 2.1 k once traded slate back.

Go try then to get an idea, then just ring some roofers. If its not worth it then just go with one company.

If you have the time and inclination to save a lot, measure roof yourself and take measurements to Burton roofing portrack. They'll help you out, you need to organise scaffolding and then get prices for fit only. I was quoted 5k for a slate roof.I did it myself for just over 2.5k that included 3 velux.I got money back for old slate too. Think circa 400 quid.Labour was about 1k. Think it was 2.1 k once traded slate back.Go try then to get an idea, then just ring some roofers. If its not worth it then just go with one company.

Good advice, unlike Snoozys shite

Good advice, unlike Snoozys shite

Yeah but you arent capable of organising fuck all Yeah but you arent capable of organising fuck all