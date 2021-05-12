Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone know owt about house rendering  (Read 547 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: May 12, 2021, 07:49:59 PM »
? Thinking about it. Been looking at properties roundabout and some look superb. Anyone know good tips
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: May 12, 2021, 10:57:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 12, 2021, 07:49:59 PM
? Thinking about it. Been looking at properties roundabout and some look superb. Anyone know good tips

Dont bother. Even with the high spec through colour renders youll be constantly maintaining.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2021, 10:18:14 AM »
We had the gable ends of our house lime rendered about 10 years ago.
Pricey at the time but zero maintenance so far.
It's an old house with porous bricks so it had to be lime rendered to allow it to 'breathe'.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: May 13, 2021, 10:59:41 AM »
Two differing views there  souey

My builder mate was on about the lime. I'll speak him as well. Next door had it done ?10? years ago and it still looks good
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: May 13, 2021, 11:58:50 AM »
How old is the house Bob?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: May 13, 2021, 12:23:24 PM »
1930s
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: May 13, 2021, 12:47:07 PM »
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: May 13, 2021, 01:10:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on May 13, 2021, 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.


Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: May 13, 2021, 02:14:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 13, 2021, 01:10:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on May 13, 2021, 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.


Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?

Get a Ive had my vaccine one
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: May 13, 2021, 05:23:58 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on May 13, 2021, 02:14:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 13, 2021, 01:10:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on May 13, 2021, 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.


Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?

Get a Ive had my vaccine one

Oooo! Like those Facebook ones?!  Great idea.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM »
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: May 13, 2021, 07:41:59 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry

You should have checked that there was a roof on before you moved in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: May 13, 2021, 07:44:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry

What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: May 13, 2021, 07:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 13, 2021, 07:44:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry

What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

Some scaffolding and a few roofers :basil:


Roman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: May 13, 2021, 07:58:14 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:53:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 13, 2021, 07:44:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry

What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

Some scaffolding and a few roofers :basil:


Roman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest.

Dont start, brush-hand. They look nice online google.
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: May 13, 2021, 08:00:32 PM »
Yeah, they look the part. The houses were built in 1954 ish so cant complain.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: May 13, 2021, 08:15:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on May 13, 2021, 07:41:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on May 13, 2021, 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though cry

You should have checked that there was a roof on before you moved in.

It was never a problem till we ran out of buckets.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:45:40 AM »
Had a garage years ago with a leaking roof, we suspended some guttering underneath 
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:27:11 PM »
My son does K-rend in Lancs.

Not a job for a first time diy gimp.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:04:57 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:27:11 PM
My son does K-rend in Lancs.

Not a job for a first time diy gimp.

What is k-rend?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:10:46 PM »
Googled. Plenty  but looks the right job
Snoozy
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 PM »
Seriously, dont do it. But when have you ever taken my advice? :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:12:37 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:43:25 PM
Seriously, dont do it. But when have you ever taken my advice? :nige:

Whats oopp with it, like? Next doors is fine after being there about ten years.
