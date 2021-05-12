Welcome,
May 12, 2021, 07:49:59 PM
Anyone know owt about house rendering
Author
Topic: Anyone know owt about house rendering (Read 424 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Anyone know owt about house rendering
? Thinking about it. Been looking at properties roundabout and some look superb. Anyone know good tips
Snoozy
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on May 12, 2021, 07:49:59 PM
? Thinking about it. Been looking at properties roundabout and some look superb. Anyone know good tips
Dont bother. Even with the high spec through colour renders youll be constantly maintaining.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
We had the gable ends of our house lime rendered about 10 years ago.
Pricey at the time but zero maintenance so far.
It's an old house with porous bricks so it had to be lime rendered to allow it to 'breathe'.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Two differing views there
My builder mate was on about the lime. I'll speak him as well. Next door had it done ?10? years ago and it still looks good
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
How old is the house Bob?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
1930s
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.
Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?
Snoozy
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:10:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.
Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?
Get a Ive had my vaccine one
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 02:14:45 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:10:13 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 12:47:07 PM
If it has cavity walls you shouldn't need to go for lime render, as long as the cavities are still okay.
If it is solid walls you should.
Ok, thanks for that. What silhouette mural shall I choose? Maybe a lest we forget normally flown on a flag by someone whove never served nor give to any military charity in any meaningful way? Maybe a Northern Ireland unionist fist?
Get a Ive had my vaccine one
Oooo! Like those Facebook ones?! Great idea.
Robbso
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
You should have checked that there was a roof on before you moved in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
Robbso
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:44:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
Some scaffolding and a few roofers
Roman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:53:34 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:44:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
What did you put up there? Weve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices
Some scaffolding and a few roofers
Roman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest.
Dont start, brush-hand. They look nice online google.
Robbso
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Yeah, they look the part. The houses were built in 1954 ish so cant complain.
Robbso
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 07:41:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 07:23:51 PM
Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though
You should have checked that there was a roof on before you moved in.
It was never a problem till we ran out of buckets.
Minge
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Had a garage years ago with a leaking roof, we suspended some guttering underneath
kippers
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
My son does K-rend in Lancs.
Not a job for a first time diy gimp.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 01:27:11 PM
My son does K-rend in Lancs.
Not a job for a first time diy gimp.
What is k-rend?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering
Googled. Plenty
but looks the right job
