Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 000





Posts: 15 000

Re: Anyone know owt about house rendering « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:53:34 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:44:31 PM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:23:51 PM

Just had a new roof put on. Cracking job. Fucking expensive though

What did you put up there? We’ve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

What did you put up there? We’ve got asbestos at the moment. True. Went to Jewsons yesterday to get some idea of choices and prices

Some scaffolding and a few roofers





Roman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest. Some scaffolding and a few roofersRoman tiles I think they said. We have a dormer and the roof was never right after getting the loft converted to be honest.