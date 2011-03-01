Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone know owt about house rendering  (Read 52 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 07:49:59 PM »
? Thinking about it. Been looking at properties roundabout and some look superb. Anyone know good tips
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM »
Dont bother. Even with the high spec through colour renders youll be constantly maintaining.
