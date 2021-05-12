Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Problems without solution ever
Author
Topic: Problems without solution ever (Read 1375 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 01:09:21 PM
Israel and Palestine
Dont ven fucking bother
El Capitan
Posts: 45 301
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 01:48:19 PM
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.
Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 225
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit
Tory Cunt
kippers
Posts: 2 852
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Cooper671
Posts: 72
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:37:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
And FMTTM - no shock there
towz
Posts: 9 337
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
kippers
Posts: 2 852
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Minge
Posts: 10 603
Superstar
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 04:32:12 PM
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 07:43:55 PM
Quote from: Ben G on May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit
I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years
(The bitch) 😂
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 07:45:07 PM
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
Israels restraint normally includes phosphorus
Snoozy
Posts: 476
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
Robbso
Posts: 15 016
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:22:29 PM
My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:54:10 PM
They should send either the Jews or Arabs to Northern Ireland and send either the proddies or catholics in the opposite direction. Mix it up a bit
Robbso
Posts: 15 016
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:56:49 PM
I think theyve all forgotten what theyre killing each other for.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.
Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it
towz
Posts: 9 337
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 05:40:30 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.
Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/
I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?
Israel is shite at propaganda?
Corbyn is an anti-semite
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 125
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 07:12:47 AM
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 09:23:40 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 07:12:47 AM
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years
watch this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KakxXN5Z-XI
El Capitan
Posts: 45 301
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 10:26:13 AM
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 11:24:53 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on May 20, 2021, 10:26:13 AM
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation
Ignorance is bliss ............... includes selective ignorance too
Someone didnt watch the video
kippers
Posts: 2 852
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 11:53:13 AM
It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.
Minge
Posts: 10 603
Superstar
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 12:05:28 PM
It was Palestinian land
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 051
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 12:20:19 PM
There's no way they are giving back the west yorkshire enclave of Dewsbury.
Robbso
Posts: 15 016
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 12:50:46 PM
Didnt us Brits give Israel Palestinian land?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 03:23:16 PM
Quote from: kippers on May 20, 2021, 11:53:13 AM
It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.
.......or from the States, but not for Gaza
towz
Posts: 9 337
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 04:52:40 PM
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
FAO Willy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 07:51:16 PM
Quote from: towz on May 20, 2021, 04:52:40 PM
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
FAO Willy
The oppressed people of Gaza do enjoy the power and utilities from their neighbours
Imagine if Hamas spent the money they out shell out on missiles on improving the quality of life of their oppressed citizens like building a power station they might learn to build a life, not one based on hatred and destruction of Israelis and gays
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 07:56:52 PM
Damned right and we can cancel HS2 and our nuclear deterrent. Seriously
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 125
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
towz
Posts: 9 337
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 20, 2021, 11:17:30 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
You should work for the UN mate
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 08:35:11 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
Arab Israelis are free to move and flee to any neighbouring country. But for some reason they dont or wont. Join the dots.
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 125
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 08:39:22 AM
Towz..I could probably do a better job than most of em and do it for half the price and will remain totally impartial. Thats just the way I am. There isn't much else that can be done for a state within a state.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 08:53:17 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 21, 2021, 08:35:11 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
Arab Israelis are free to move and flee to any neighbouring country. But for some reason they dont or wont. Join the dots.
They used to have their own country ffs. Jesus. How anyone can support the Israeli State is beyond me.
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 125
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 04:36:33 PM
Bob......the arabs still live in Israel ffs.....and don't have a bad life of it, good health service, infrastructure .....the lot. You never hear about them moaning, the ones not in West Bank or gaza. Why would israel act differently, thet are surrounded by countries who want the Jews wiped off the face of the earth. Perhaps you would t mind your rulers running by terrorists
kippers
Posts: 2 852
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 05:30:19 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
The jews I met when I have been to Israel seem chilled without any hatred towards Palestinians. On the otherhand, the muzzies are chomping at the bit to explode themselves in a market.
Even in europe, you never see jews driving into random people or shooting/stabbing random people in city centres, or blowing up kids at a pop concert.
Minge
Posts: 10 603
Superstar
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 07:16:31 PM
Getting a lass to really enjoy swallowing spunk is a problem without a solution I guess
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 081
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 07:33:45 PM
Howay Minge lad,sort ya wig out.....😏x
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 766
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 21, 2021, 08:02:15 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on May 21, 2021, 07:33:45 PM
Howay Minge lad,sort ya wig out.....😏x
If I have 6 hands of beans, how many is 4?
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 081
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 22, 2021, 09:08:55 PM
Six hands of beans how many is four...🤔 did you mean six BRANDS of beans how many is four.
If that's the case ,then it's easy...
6 =-O O=-O B-) but....if you subtract :O :-* from the pejorative you come up with 33.
Problem solved
Shabba x
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 081
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 22, 2021, 11:52:13 PM
Oops, sorry,no it's not,it's 33.25.......schoolboy error 🤔 I think .
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 766
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 23, 2021, 01:45:55 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on May 22, 2021, 11:52:13 PM
Oops, sorry,no it's not,it's 33.25.......schoolboy error 🤔 I think .
I just glued a small bean handle onto an old egg. It makes it much more sufferable.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 081
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 23, 2021, 07:14:27 PM
Someone mention glue...tell ya what we used to do with glue,an it had feck all to do with sticking yer hands to a moving train.
Them were the days 🍩
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:58:12 AM
You need to watch Jeremy Bowen's report from Gaza from BBC news last night, if you haven't seen it.
Possibly stronger even than Michael Buerke in Ethiopia all those year ago
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 739
Re: Problems without solution ever
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:52:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:58:12 AM
You need to watch Jeremy Bowen's report from Gaza from BBC news last night, if you haven't seen it.
Possibly stronger even than Michael Buerke in Ethiopia all those year ago
Are they being truthful now?
kippers
Posts: 2 852
Re: Problems without solution ever
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:58:05 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:58:12 AM
You need to watch Jeremy Bowen's report from Gaza from BBC news last night, if you haven't seen it.
Possibly stronger even than Michael Buerke in Ethiopia all those year ago
Fucking Hamas loves the BBC attention. I bet there was no mention of what those crazy bastards caused and it was all nasty israel's fault ?
Robbso
Posts: 15 016
Re: Problems without solution ever
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:21:11 PM
It was some bloke called Balfour fault. I doubt its the one who posts on here though.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 765
Re: Problems without solution ever
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:45:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 05:52:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:58:12 AM
You need to watch Jeremy Bowen's report from Gaza from BBC news last night, if you haven't seen it.
Possibly stronger even than Michael Buerke in Ethiopia all those year ago
Are they being truthful now?
Do you think every bbc news broadcast is a lie? Asking for a lunatic
