Posts: 9 335 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #5 on: May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM » Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.

Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual

kippers

Posts: 2 845 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #6 on: May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM » What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too. Logged

Snoozy

Posts: 475 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #10 on: May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM » I honestly couldnít give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 013 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #11 on: May 13, 2021, 07:22:29 PM » My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thatís for sure Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 737 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #14 on: May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM » A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.



Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it Logged

towz

Posts: 9 335 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #15 on: May 20, 2021, 05:40:30 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.



Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it



https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/



I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?



Israel is shite at propaganda? Corbyn is an anti-semite I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?Israel is shite at propaganda?Corbyn is an anti-semite Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 125 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #16 on: May 20, 2021, 07:12:47 AM » Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 45 301 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #18 on: May 20, 2021, 10:26:13 AM » Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

kippers

Posts: 2 845 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #20 on: May 20, 2021, 11:53:13 AM » It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 1 050Fred West ruined my wife Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #22 on: May 20, 2021, 12:20:19 PM » There's no way they are giving back the west yorkshire enclave of Dewsbury. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 737 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #26 on: May 20, 2021, 07:51:16 PM » Quote from: towz on May 20, 2021, 04:52:40 PM Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.

Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual





FAO Willy

FAO Willy

The oppressed people of Gaza do enjoy the power and utilities from their neighbours



Imagine if Hamas spent the money they out shell out on missiles on improving the quality of life of their oppressed citizens like building a power station they might learn to build a life, not one based on hatred and destruction of Israelis and gays The oppressed people of Gaza do enjoy the power and utilities from their neighboursImagine if Hamas spent the money they out shell out on missiles on improving the quality of life of their oppressed citizens like building a power station they might learn to build a life, not one based on hatred and destruction of Israelis and gays Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 125 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #28 on: May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM » Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.

When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews. Logged

towz

Posts: 9 335 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #29 on: May 20, 2021, 11:17:30 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.

When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.



You should work for the UN mate You should work for the UN mate Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 737 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #30 on: May 21, 2021, 08:35:11 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.

When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.



Arab Israelis are free to move and flee to any neighbouring country. But for some reason they donít or wonít. Join the dots. Arab Israelis are free to move and flee to any neighbouring country. But for some reason they donít or wonít. Join the dots. Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 125 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #31 on: May 21, 2021, 08:39:22 AM » Towz..I could probably do a better job than most of em and do it for half the price and will remain totally impartial. Thats just the way I am. There isn't much else that can be done for a state within a state. Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 125 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #33 on: May 21, 2021, 04:36:33 PM » Bob......the arabs still live in Israel ffs.....and don't have a bad life of it, good health service, infrastructure .....the lot. You never hear about them moaning, the ones not in West Bank or gaza. Why would israel act differently, thet are surrounded by countries who want the Jews wiped off the face of the earth. Perhaps you would t mind your rulers running by terrorists Logged

kippers

Posts: 2 845 Re: Problems without solution ever « Reply #34 on: May 21, 2021, 05:30:19 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on May 20, 2021, 09:02:35 PM Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.

When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me.. it must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.



The jews I met when I have been to Israel seem chilled without any hatred towards Palestinians. On the otherhand, the muzzies are chomping at the bit to explode themselves in a market.



Even in europe, you never see jews driving into random people or shooting/stabbing random people in city centres, or blowing up kids at a pop concert. The jews I met when I have been to Israel seem chilled without any hatred towards Palestinians. On the otherhand, the muzzies are chomping at the bit to explode themselves in a market.Even in europe, you never see jews driving into random people or shooting/stabbing random people in city centres, or blowing up kids at a pop concert. Logged

