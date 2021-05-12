Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Problems without solution ever  (Read 821 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« on: May 12, 2021, 01:09:21 PM »
Israel and Palestine

Dont ven fucking bother
El Capitan
Posts: 45 299


« Reply #1 on: May 12, 2021, 01:48:19 PM »
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.



Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 223


« Reply #2 on: May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM »
I blame Brexit
Tory Cunt
kippers
Posts: 2 843


« Reply #3 on: May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM »
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Cooper671
Posts: 63


« Reply #4 on: May 12, 2021, 02:37:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.

And FMTTM - no shock there 
towz
Posts: 9 334


« Reply #5 on: May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM »
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
kippers
Posts: 2 843


« Reply #6 on: May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM »
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Minge
Posts: 10 599

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: May 12, 2021, 04:32:12 PM »
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« Reply #8 on: May 12, 2021, 07:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit

I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years

(The bitch) 😂
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« Reply #9 on: May 12, 2021, 07:45:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual


Israels restraint normally includes  phosphorus
Snoozy
Posts: 474


« Reply #10 on: May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM »
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
Robbso
Posts: 15 012


« Reply #11 on: May 13, 2021, 07:22:29 PM »
My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« Reply #12 on: May 13, 2021, 07:54:10 PM »
They should send either the Jews or Arabs to Northern Ireland and send either the proddies or catholics in the opposite direction. Mix it up a bit
Robbso
Posts: 15 012


« Reply #13 on: May 13, 2021, 07:56:49 PM »
I think theyve all forgotten what theyre killing each other for.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 735



« Reply #14 on: May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM »
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.

Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it 
towz
Posts: 9 334


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:40:30 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.

Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it 

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/

I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?

Israel is shite at propaganda?  charles Corbyn is an anti-semite
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 123


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:12:47 AM »
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought.  At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 735



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 07:12:47 AM
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought.  At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years

watch this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KakxXN5Z-XI
El Capitan
Posts: 45 299


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 AM »
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 735



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:26:13 AM
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation  :like:

Ignorance is bliss ............... includes selective ignorance too

Someone didnt watch the video
kippers
Posts: 2 843


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:53:13 AM »
It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.
Minge
Posts: 10 599

Superstar


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:05:28 PM »
It was Palestinian land
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 050


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:20:19 PM »
There's no way they are giving back the west yorkshire enclave of Dewsbury.
Robbso
Posts: 15 012


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 PM »
Didnt us Brits give Israel Palestinian land?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:23:16 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:53:13 AM
It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.

.......or from the States, but not for Gaza
towz
Posts: 9 334


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:52:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual


FAO Willy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 735



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:51:16 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:52:40 PM
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual


FAO Willy

The oppressed people of Gaza do enjoy the power and utilities from their neighbours

Imagine if Hamas spent the money they out shell out on missiles on improving the quality of life of their oppressed citizens like building a power station they might learn to build a life, not one based on hatred and destruction of Israelis and gays
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 755



« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:56:52 PM »
Damned right and we can cancel HS2 and our nuclear deterrent. Seriously
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 123


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:02:35 PM »
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living  in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me..  it  must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.
towz
Posts: 9 334


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 09:02:35 PM
Life can't be that bad in gaza, otherwise they would have all fucked off to Jordan like their brothers have done over the years. They get well looked after with utilities and always have their begging bowls looking for financia. Support from their supporters.
When I went to Israel, the muzzies who were living  in the main part of Israel all seemed to have a nice life, certainly didn't look oppressed to me..  it  must just be those in gaza who have some sort of chip on their shoulder about the jews.

You should work for the UN mate
