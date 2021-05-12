towz

Reply #5 on: May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM » Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.

Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual

kippers

Reply #6 on: May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM » What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.

Snoozy

Reply #10 on: May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM » I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside

Robbso

Reply #11 on: May 13, 2021, 07:22:29 PM » My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure

Wee_Willie

Reply #14 on: May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM » A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.



Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it Logged

towz

Reply #15 on: Today at 05:40:30 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.



Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it



https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/



I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?



I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?

Israel is shite at propaganda? Corbyn is an anti-semite

Micksgrill

Reply #16 on: Today at 07:12:47 AM » Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years

El Capitan

Reply #18 on: Today at 10:26:13 AM » Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation

kippers

Reply #20 on: Today at 11:53:13 AM » It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.