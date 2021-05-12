Welcome,
May 20, 2021, 02:15:06 PM
Problems without solution ever
Author
Topic: Problems without solution ever
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 01:09:21 PM
Israel and Palestine
Dont ven fucking bother
El Capitan
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 01:48:19 PM
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.
Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Cooper671
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 02:37:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
And FMTTM - no shock there
towz
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
kippers
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Minge
Superstar
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 04:32:12 PM
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 07:43:55 PM
Quote from: Ben G on May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit
I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years
(The bitch) 😂
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 07:45:07 PM
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
Israels restraint normally includes phosphorus
Snoozy
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
Robbso
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:22:29 PM
My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:54:10 PM
They should send either the Jews or Arabs to Northern Ireland and send either the proddies or catholics in the opposite direction. Mix it up a bit
Robbso
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 07:56:49 PM
I think theyve all forgotten what theyre killing each other for.
Wee_Willie
Re: Problems without solution ever
May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.
Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it
towz
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 05:40:30 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on May 13, 2021, 09:16:26 PM
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.
Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/
I suppose all these Jews that write for Haaretz are anti-semtic?
Israel is shite at propaganda?
Corbyn is an anti-semite
Micksgrill
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 07:12:47 AM »
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years
Wee_Willie
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 09:23:40 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 07:12:47 AM
Can't israel just kick the Palestinians out of gaza and send them to Jordan? Plenty of desert and open space for them to live their free life.. just a thought. At least we wouldn't get these flare ups every 6 or 7 years
watch this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KakxXN5Z-XI
El Capitan
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 10:26:13 AM »
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation
Wee_Willie
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 11:24:53 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:26:13 AM
Israel giving back the land they stole would quickly fix the situation
Ignorance is bliss ............... includes selective ignorance too
Someone didnt watch the video
kippers
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 11:53:13 AM »
It suits the Arab states that Gaza is where it is. There is no shortage of funds from the likes of Qatar and Iran.
Minge
Superstar
«
Today
Today at 12:05:28 PM
It was Palestinian land
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 12:20:19 PM »
There's no way they are giving back the west yorkshire enclave of Dewsbury.
Robbso
Re: Problems without solution ever
Today
at 12:50:46 PM »
Didnt us Brits give Israel Palestinian land?
