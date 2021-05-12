Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Problems without solution ever  (Read 404 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: May 12, 2021, 01:09:21 PM »
Israel and Palestine

Dont ven fucking bother
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: May 12, 2021, 01:48:19 PM »
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.



Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM »
I blame Brexit
Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #3 on: May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM »
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Cooper671
« Reply #4 on: May 12, 2021, 02:37:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on May 12, 2021, 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.

And FMTTM - no shock there 
towz
« Reply #5 on: May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM »
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
kippers
« Reply #6 on: May 12, 2021, 04:30:41 PM »
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Minge
« Reply #7 on: May 12, 2021, 04:32:12 PM »
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: May 12, 2021, 07:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on May 12, 2021, 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit

I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years

(The bitch) 😂
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: May 12, 2021, 07:45:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on May 12, 2021, 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual


Israels restraint normally includes  phosphorus
Snoozy
« Reply #10 on: May 12, 2021, 11:00:01 PM »
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 PM »
My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
They should send either the Jews or Arabs to Northern Ireland and send either the proddies or catholics in the opposite direction. Mix it up a bit
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 PM »
I think theyve all forgotten what theyre killing each other for.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
A lot of ignorance about the situation in the Levant, some of the arsehole virtue signallers siding with Palestine because its politically correct. Even gays are coming out in support of Hamas completely ignorant of the fact these terrorists crucify gays.

Propaganda there is rife, and Israel is shite at it 
