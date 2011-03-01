Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2021, 08:17:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Problems without solution ever  (Read 360 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 736



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:09:21 PM »
Israel and Palestine

Dont ven fucking bother
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 290


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:48:19 PM »
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.



Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 220


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:06:40 PM »
I blame Brexit
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 837


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 PM »
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Logged
Cooper671
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 60


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:37:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.

And FMTTM - no shock there 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 328


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:56:39 PM »
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 837


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:30:41 PM »
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 591

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:32:12 PM »
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 736



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit

I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years

(The bitch) 😂
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 736



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:45:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual


Israels restraint normally includes  phosphorus
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 471


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 PM »
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 000


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:22:29 PM »
My old man always said a third world was would start there. There will never be peace thats for sure souey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 736



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:54:10 PM »
They should send either the Jews or Arabs to Northern Ireland and send either the proddies or catholics in the opposite direction. Mix it up a bit
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 000


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:56:49 PM »
I think theyve all forgotten what theyre killing each other for.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 