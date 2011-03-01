Welcome,
Problems without solution ever
Author
Topic: Problems without solution ever (Read 253 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 726
Problems without solution ever
Israel and Palestine
Dont ven fucking bother
El Capitan
Posts: 45 289
Re: Problems without solution ever
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.
Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 219
Re: Problems without solution ever
I blame Brexit
kippers
Posts: 2 837
Re: Problems without solution ever
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Cooper671
Posts: 60
Re: Problems without solution ever
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
And FMTTM - no shock there
towz
Posts: 9 328
Re: Problems without solution ever
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
kippers
Posts: 2 837
Re: Problems without solution ever
What is different here is there seems also to be an uprising of Arab Israels too.
Minge
Posts: 10 591
Re: Problems without solution ever
Give me a ring and I'll sort it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 726
Re: Problems without solution ever
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 02:06:40 PM
I blame Brexit
I am not being moved from my I blame Thatcher that Ive had for 42 years
(The bitch) 😂
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 726
Re: Problems without solution ever
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 03:56:39 PM
Israelis will respond with humanity and restraint, as usual.
Hamas will play the martyr and use it for their purposes, as usual
Israels restraint normally includes phosphorus
Snoozy
Posts: 470
Re: Problems without solution ever
I honestly couldnt give a fuck till these missiles start landing in the outskirts of Teesside
