May 12, 2021, 03:29:32 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Problems without solution ever
Author
Topic: Problems without solution ever (Read 79 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 720
Problems without solution ever
«
on:
Today
at 01:09:21 PM »
Israel and Palestine
Dont ven fucking bother
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 289
Re: Problems without solution ever
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:48:19 PM »
Im getting a bit bloody sick of antisemitism, mate.
Or was that Towz? Fuck knows.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 219
Re: Problems without solution ever
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:06:40 PM »
I blame Brexit
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 836
Re: Problems without solution ever
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:29:46 PM »
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
Logged
Cooper671
Online
Posts: 60
Re: Problems without solution ever
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:37:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:29:46 PM
Hamas know what they are doing.
And the world usually falls for it.
And FMTTM - no shock there
Logged
