May 12, 2021, 03:01:46 AM
Author Topic: The Derby County FFP saga goes on......  (Read 282 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 03:11:10 PM »
they may still be deducted points.....

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12302839/derby-face-possible-points-deduction-after-efl-wins-appeal-over-financial-fair-play-rules
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:39:19 PM »
And this 
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3500766603357592/
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:07:55 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 03:11:10 PM
they may still be deducted points.....

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12302839/derby-face-possible-points-deduction-after-efl-wins-appeal-over-financial-fair-play-rules

Please please let it be so.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:27:18 PM »
Without me looking, who would get saved?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:04:28 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:27:18 PM
Without me looking, who would get saved?

Wycombe i think, or maybe Rotherham.  Look it up yer lazy bastard
Mickgaz
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 PM »
Could only be Wycombe their win against us would put them safe.
Snoozy
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:27:18 PM
Without me looking, who would get saved?

Derby. Fuck all will come of this unfortunately 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:36:25 PM »
Doom, I have people to do things for me. Table looker-atters
