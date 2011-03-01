Welcome,
May 11, 2021, 09:09:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
Author
Topic: The Derby County FFP saga goes on...... (Read 199 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 209
The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
«
on:
Today
Today at 03:11:10 PM
they may still be deducted points.....
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12302839/derby-face-possible-points-deduction-after-efl-wins-appeal-over-financial-fair-play-rules
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 386
Re: The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 05:39:19 PM
And this
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3500766603357592/
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 433
Re: The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 06:07:55 PM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on
Today
at 03:11:10 PM
they may still be deducted points.....
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12302839/derby-face-possible-points-deduction-after-efl-wins-appeal-over-financial-fair-play-rules
Please please let it be so.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 717
Re: The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 08:27:18 PM
Without me looking, who would get saved?
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 433
Re: The Derby County FFP saga goes on......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 09:04:28 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:27:18 PM
Without me looking, who would get saved?
Wycombe i think, or maybe Rotherham. Look it up yer lazy bastard
