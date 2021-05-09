Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 09, 2021
Author Topic: The racist Red Roar board  (Read 308 times)
Erimus44
Posts: 412


« on: Yesterday at 11:08:47 PM »
It's nearly as dead as here. Oh dear. 
LeeTublin
Posts: 532


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 PM »
Take admin away and there is no one left.  mick
monkeyman
Posts: 11 607


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 PM »
I TAKE IT YER GOT KNOCKED BACK  :nige:
LeeTublin
Posts: 532


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:22 AM »
Kenny was keen to have me onboard but i decided to stay loyal to COB.  
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:20 AM by LeeTublin » Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 062


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:58:04 AM »
Kenny wasn't  keen to have me on bored,so.......

I'm going to kill myself...

Erm......... That's it for now

Shabba 😘 x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Jake past
Posts: 1 656



« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:39 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:08:47 PM
It's nearly as dead as here. Oh dear.  
Hiya stocko, how's it going big man. jc
TechnoTronic
Posts: 329


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
I have not seen a single post on Roar that contains any racist content.   :pd:
