May 10, 2021, 01:22:13 PM
Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
Author
Topic: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees (Read 302 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 208
Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
on:
May 08, 2021, 02:13:13 PM »
Now watching Derby v Sheff W.....confirmed the owls!
kippers
Posts: 2 834
Re: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
Reply #1 on:
May 08, 2021, 02:38:40 PM »
Go and get Windass, Bannan and Reach NOW.
And fuck off the likes of Savile and Spence
Minge
Posts: 10 590
Superstar
Re: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
Reply #2 on:
May 08, 2021, 05:42:28 PM »
Mfc took the piss out of reach long enough, I hope the lad forever fucks us off
Gingerpig
Posts: 902
Re: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
Reply #3 on:
May 08, 2021, 05:48:58 PM »
Not a player i would touch in that game , all poor , bannen was better than most mind , at least he can pass
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Posts: 2 834
Re: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
Reply #4 on:
May 08, 2021, 06:05:17 PM »
On a day we suffer another home whooping, I'd have any cunt.
headset
Posts: 1 204
Re: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:24:55 PM »
How anyone can get wound up or exited in a dead rubber game/result. Suffers from some kind of attention-seeking disorder...
