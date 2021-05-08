Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 08, 2021, 06:46:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Turned off boro on ifollow and on BBC Tees  (Read 143 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 208


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:13:13 PM »
Now watching Derby v Sheff W.....confirmed the owls!
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 834


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:38:40 PM »
Go and get Windass, Bannan and Reach NOW.

And fuck off the likes of Savile and Spence
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 590

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:42:28 PM »
Mfc took the piss out of reach long enough, I hope the lad forever fucks us off
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 900


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:58 PM »
Not a player i would touch in that game , all poor , bannen was better than most mind , at least he can pass
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 834


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:05:17 PM »
On a day we suffer another home whooping, I'd have any cunt.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 