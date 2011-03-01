Welcome,
May 09, 2021, 05:22:48 PM
As it stands now
Author
Topic: As it stands now
Robbso
As it stands now
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:10:28 PM »
Rotherham survive, Derby and the Wendys go down. Id be happy with that
long way to go though.
Mickgaz
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:32:13 PM »
Just got even better for Rotherham now Sheff wed winning
Robbso
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:32 PM »
Wycombe might get the required goals to keep them up if Rotherham fuck up
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:38:46 PM »
Put the fucking mockers on it!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:03:26 PM »
Fuck off cardiff
Mickgaz
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:00 PM »
You Would have thought Mick being a Barnsley lad would told his team to back off give them the win
Robbso
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:53:44 PM »
Just noticed Peterborough got promoted, great away day.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:01:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:53:44 PM
Just noticed Peterborough got promoted, great away day.
Yup, always liked Peterborough away.
Loading...