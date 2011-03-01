Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: As it stands now
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 01:10:28 PM »
Rotherham survive, Derby and the Wendys go down. Id be happy with that :homer: long way to go though.
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:32:13 PM »
Just got even better for Rotherham now Sheff wed winning
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:50:32 PM »
Wycombe might get the required goals to keep them up if Rotherham fuck up charles souey
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:38:46 PM »
 sshhh

Put the fucking mockers on it!
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:03:26 PM »
Fuck off cardiff :lenin:
Mickgaz
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:56:00 PM »
You Would have  thought Mick being a Barnsley lad would told his team to back off give them  the win
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:53:44 PM »
Just noticed Peterborough got promoted, great away day.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:01:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 03:53:44 PM
Just noticed Peterborough got promoted, great away day.

Yup, always liked Peterborough away.
