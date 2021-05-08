Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: As it stands now  (Read 289 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 01:10:28 PM »
Rotherham survive, Derby and the Wendys go down. Id be happy with that :homer: long way to go though.
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:32:13 PM »
Just got even better for Rotherham now Sheff wed winning
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:32 PM »
Wycombe might get the required goals to keep them up if Rotherham fuck up charles souey
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:38:46 PM »
 sshhh

Put the fucking mockers on it!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:03:26 PM »
Fuck off cardiff :lenin:
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:56:00 PM »
You Would have  thought Mick being a Barnsley lad would told his team to back off give them  the win
Logged
