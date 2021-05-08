Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 08, 2021, 02:08:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
As it stands now
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: As it stands now (Read 72 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 989
As it stands now
«
on:
Today
at 01:10:28 PM »
Rotherham survive, Derby and the Wendys go down. Id be happy with that
long way to go though.
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 381
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:32:13 PM »
Just got even better for Rotherham now Sheff wed winning
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 989
Re: As it stands now
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:50:32 PM »
Wycombe might get the required goals to keep them up if Rotherham fuck up
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...