« on: May 08, 2021, 12:02:36 PM » There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.



They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.

« Reply #1 on: May 08, 2021, 12:12:46 PM » Quote from: kippers on May 08, 2021, 12:02:36 PM There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.



They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.



Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.



After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.



What a



The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it

« Reply #2 on: May 08, 2021, 12:19:15 PM » Even daftcnt Roofie spouts his crap unopposed these days



😀 Logged

« Reply #3 on: May 08, 2021, 12:23:44 PM » The only reason lefties want under 18s to get to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them

« Reply #6 on: May 08, 2021, 02:41:34 PM » Yep, we have kids leaving school unprepared for a life of graft due to teachers telling kids they are so precious.

« Reply #7 on: May 08, 2021, 03:10:30 PM » It's only those insecure in their own opinions who won't listen to the opinions of others.



They daren't.

« Reply #8 on: May 08, 2021, 05:51:12 PM » Loved No Mushroom yesterday mind , though he is probably banned now or gone to re -education camp on Parly road

« Reply #9 on: May 08, 2021, 11:54:28 PM » They are all rejoicing cos Sadiq Khan got re-elected only bit of glory they have had all weekend.

Posts: 532 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #10 on: May 08, 2021, 11:56:10 PM »



« Reply #10 on: May 08, 2021, 11:56:10 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/warnock-%E2%80%98good-old-boris%E2%80%99.18144/ Thye are even having a go at Warnock now for praising Boris. What a bitter lot.

« Reply #11 on: May 09, 2021, 12:36:23 AM » They are fucking tragic, they even have a thread about me on there and I haven't posted on any forum properly for a couple of weeks now

Posts: 272 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #12 on: May 09, 2021, 10:17:00 AM »



« Reply #12 on: May 09, 2021, 10:17:00 AM » Just seen the thread on Warnock praising Boris and the country. What an absolute shower of shite those cunts are. Best manager we've had in years, do any of them actually live in the area never mind go to any matches when we are are allowed to. They've got the nerve to call this place an embarrassment to the Boro

« Reply #13 on: May 09, 2021, 10:35:49 AM » I think this place would be up Neil's Street, we are the type of crowd you would happily go for a few sherbets with, whilst over the road they are only good for reporting to the PPU and having hard drives confiscated.

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #14 on: May 09, 2021, 12:52:08 PM » Quote from: Sir Digby Chicken Caesar on May 09, 2021, 10:17:00 AM





Just seen the thread on Warnock praising Boris and the country. What an absolute shower of shite those cunts are. Best manager we've had in years, do any of them actually live in the area never mind go to any matches when we are are allowed to. They've got the nerve to call this place an embarrassment to the Boro

Possibly someone...... maybe an unnamed individual might flag the thread to couple local news outlets along the lines how Rob Nicholls and friends think of the boro manager



Shit himself next time he sees Warnock

« Reply #15 on: May 09, 2021, 01:44:38 PM » They were crawling up is arse when they thought he was reading the board after his comments an interview a few months back.

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #16 on: May 09, 2021, 06:50:00 PM »



I think these elections are far better for Labour and much worse for the Tories than has been made out. The Tories want to change the mayoral voting system because so many Labour mayors have been elected. The Tories have been wiped out in Wales and Scotland is now lost to the U.K. If that is Bunter sweeping all before him I would hate to see him struggling



I think there is a lot of bad news for Johnson in this set of elections, his vote share is down 10%, but the media now have a policy of only highlighting anything which looks bad for Labour.

We are in the middle of an ideological war and the establishment are far more worried about Labour than they dare to admit.



« Reply #16 on: May 09, 2021, 06:50:00 PM » Holgate Corner must be the most deluded poster on there... look at some of this delusion

I think these elections are far better for Labour and much worse for the Tories than has been made out. The Tories want to change the mayoral voting system because so many Labour mayors have been elected. The Tories have been wiped out in Wales and Scotland is now lost to the U.K. If that is Bunter sweeping all before him I would hate to see him struggling

I think there is a lot of bad news for Johnson in this set of elections, his vote share is down 10%, but the media now have a policy of only highlighting anything which looks bad for Labour.

We are in the middle of an ideological war and the establishment are far more worried about Labour than they dare to admit.

Worried about Labour .... fucking hilarious

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #18 on: May 09, 2021, 07:10:33 PM »



Tories in trouble in rural Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Kent.



Isn't the real story of this election the collapse of the old Blue Wall?



And should Keir Starmer be given credit for this, as some are blaming him for the so called "red wall" collapse?



Labour

Lost 8 councils and 309 seats



Tories

Gained 11 councils and 243 seats



« Reply #18 on: May 09, 2021, 07:10:33 PM » This blokes a lunatic aswell

Tories in trouble in rural Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Kent.

Isn't the real story of this election the collapse of the old Blue Wall?

And should Keir Starmer be given credit for this, as some are blaming him for the so called "red wall" collapse?

Labour
Lost 8 councils and 309 seats

Tories
Gained 11 councils and 243 seats

Oh yeah absolute disaster for the tories

« Reply #19 on: May 09, 2021, 08:09:07 PM » They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe

Posts: 903 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #20 on: May 09, 2021, 09:42:09 PM » Quote from: NowThenTinHead on May 09, 2021, 08:09:07 PM They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe





Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week regarded how naughty Warnock was being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up



« Reply #20 on: May 09, 2021, 09:42:09 PM » Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week regarded how naughty Warnock was being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up

All these supposed Boro fans now discussing wanting Jimmy FH , or other managers to replace Warnock ........because they disagree politically ........rednose should be fucking ashamed & if i was NW would fuck him off at Pressers

Posts: 9 724 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #21 on: May 10, 2021, 06:38:39 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on May 09, 2021, 09:42:09 PM Quote from: NowThenTinHead on May 09, 2021, 08:09:07 PM They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe





Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week regarded how naughty Warnock was being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up



All these supposed Boro fans now discussing wanting Jimmy FH , or other managers to replace Warnock ........because they disagree politically ........rednose should be fucking ashamed & if i was NW would fuck him off at Pressers

Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week regarded how naughty Warnock was being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up

All these supposed Boro fans now discussing wanting Jimmy FH , or other managers to replace Warnock ........because they disagree politically ........rednose should be fucking ashamed & if i was NW would fuck him off at Pressers

« Reply #21 on: May 10, 2021, 06:38:39 AM » Hopefully someone does a Yusef on him ....

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #22 on: May 10, 2021, 08:24:55 AM »



I think the Tories will have been rattled by the Labour mayors winning, these are high profile positions with big vote numbers involved.



This on the Sadiq Kahn thread - already reports yesterday stating how his win can not be seen as any form of success - he was widely expected to win by a street and scraped home



« Reply #22 on: May 10, 2021, 08:24:55 AM » That Holgate Corner still not found his meds it seems

I think the Tories will have been rattled by the Labour mayors winning, these are high profile positions with big vote numbers involved.

This on the Sadiq Kahn thread - already reports yesterday stating how his win can not be seen as any form of success - he was widely expected to win by a street and scraped home

Huge success to the whoppers over there

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #23 on: May 10, 2021, 08:27:55 AM »



That idiot Borolad



"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"



« Reply #23 on: May 10, 2021, 08:27:55 AM » This is a fucking classic

That idiot Borolad

"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"

Yeah course you do - sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM

Posts: 939 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #24 on: May 10, 2021, 11:50:45 AM » Quote from: Cooper671 on May 10, 2021, 08:27:55 AM



That idiot Borolad



"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"



Yeah course you do - sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM

This is a fucking classicThat idiot Borolad"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"Yeah course you do- sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM

« Reply #24 on: May 10, 2021, 11:50:45 AM » To be fair coops I have a couple of mates that joined and they do hate ant Middleton and hate the SAS name being part of channel 4s rubbish programming. But borolad is still full of shit.

Posts: 1 204 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #25 on: May 10, 2021, 12:02:41 PM »



It's the old ex-girlfriend syndrome if you like. You need to let go in order to move forward in life.



« Reply #25 on: May 10, 2021, 12:02:41 PM » You need to let go of that place cooper lad. Your comments after you left carried some weight. Now you're making yourself look a bit foolish reporting over here what you've read over there.

It's the old ex-girlfriend syndrome if you like. You need to let go in order to move forward in life.

As things stand you're no better than the red raw lads who still have a hard-on for this place ...

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 049Fred West ruined my wife Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #26 on: May 10, 2021, 12:12:49 PM » The shite they spout is unreal. Completely out of touch and clueless.



Every commented peppered with "This" and "Exactly this" when like sheep they agree with some left wing extremists views. Logged

Posts: 1 204 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #27 on: May 10, 2021, 12:17:39 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on May 10, 2021, 12:12:49 PM The shite they spout is unreal. Completely out of touch and clueless.



Every commented peppered with "This" and "Exactly this" when like sheep they agree with some left wing extremists views.



It's a disgrace what they say the all out of touch with reality in all honesty. The thing is everyone reads that board anyhow, some don't like to admit it. You don't have to post on it but you can still read it. Cooper is reporting nothing that we don't already know.



« Reply #27 on: May 10, 2021, 12:17:39 PM » It's a disgrace what they say the all out of touch with reality in all honesty. The thing is everyone reads that board anyhow, some don't like to admit it. You don't have to post on it but you can still read it. Cooper is reporting nothing that we don't already know.

It was like Liddle when he would report an ITK scoop that he got from facebook or gazzette website.. fucking headbanger he was

Posts: 916 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:42:42 PM » Unbelievable!



Just read the Warnock thread - what a bunch of complete fannies and bullies. Neil - if you're reading - I was more than happy with you to express your opinions.



That site has become a hard left vacuum having 'ran out of town' anybody with any views to the right of hard left. What a poisonous, out of touch place. The fact it is seen as the 'Official' fan forum of MFC is a scandal.



What concerns me is impressionable young kids are going to a recognised Middlesbrough Football Club fans forum thinking they are going to talk football and MFC but really it is merely a front for a hard left political forum. The views rammed at people as a normalised view of the world are disgusting with anybody with a different view is 'cancelled' and removed from the site or classed as 'hard right' for being centre or centre right in their values. Kids won't realise they are reading almost extremist views.



The idiots don't realise that Neil was speaking for 73% of the Teesside population, given that is the vote Ben Houchen received as Tory mayor. Frustrating that they are the minority masquerading as the generalist view; an absolute cesspit of marxist ideology. Logged

Posts: 60 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:09:45 PM » Quote from: Yarm_Legends_Lounge on Yesterday at 12:42:42 PM Unbelievable!



Just read the Warnock thread - what a bunch of complete fannies and bullies. Neil - if you're reading - I was more than happy with you to express your opinions.



That site has become a hard left vacuum having 'ran out of town' anybody with any views to the right of hard left. What a poisonous, out of touch place. The fact it is seen as the 'Official' fan forum of MFC is a scandal.



What concerns me is impressionable young kids are going to a recognised Middlesbrough Football Club fans forum thinking they are going to talk football and MFC but really it is merely a front for a hard left political forum. The views rammed at people as a normalised view of the world are disgusting with anybody with a different view is 'cancelled' and removed from the site or classed as 'hard right' for being centre or centre right in their values. Kids won't realise they are reading almost extremist views.



The idiots don't realise that Neil was speaking for 73% of the Teesside population, given that is the vote Ben Houchen received as Tory mayor. Frustrating that they are the minority masquerading as the generalist view; an absolute cesspit of marxist ideology.



Really good post



My concern and problem is that Rob sits on a supporters forum unelected apparently representing fans views. We all know that isn't true and he has no interest in anyones views if they have a different political view to his own. Hence why they have the restriction facility on there or banning anyone who dares be different.



Other representatives on the supporters forum are from groups like the 12th man, disabled fans, middlesbrough supporters south etc. Rob sits on there completely unelected due to running a fanzine and website. It really should be flagged what he allows/doesnt allow on that forum.



It would be interesting to see if it could be flagged to all local tory mps and the mayor.

Redcar

East Cleveland

Middlesbrough South

Stockton South

Darlington

Hartlepool

« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:09:45 PM » Really good post

My concern and problem is that Rob sits on a supporters forum unelected apparently representing fans views. We all know that isn't true and he has no interest in anyones views if they have a different political view to his own. Hence why they have the restriction facility on there or banning anyone who dares be different.

Other representatives on the supporters forum are from groups like the 12th man, disabled fans, middlesbrough supporters south etc. Rob sits on there completely unelected due to running a fanzine and website. It really should be flagged what he allows/doesnt allow on that forum.

It would be interesting to see if it could be flagged to all local tory mps and the mayor.

Redcar
East Cleveland
Middlesbrough South
Stockton South
Darlington
Hartlepool

All these places voted Tory over any other political party and therefore the chances are that a good majority of these people are boro fans. Rob and

Posts: 387 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:10:13 PM » Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 02:09:45 PM Quote from: Yarm_Legends_Lounge on Yesterday at 12:42:42 PM Unbelievable!



Just read the Warnock thread - what a bunch of complete fannies and bullies. Neil - if you're reading - I was more than happy with you to express your opinions.



That site has become a hard left vacuum having 'ran out of town' anybody with any views to the right of hard left. What a poisonous, out of touch place. The fact it is seen as the 'Official' fan forum of MFC is a scandal.



What concerns me is impressionable young kids are going to a recognised Middlesbrough Football Club fans forum thinking they are going to talk football and MFC but really it is merely a front for a hard left political forum. The views rammed at people as a normalised view of the world are disgusting with anybody with a different view is 'cancelled' and removed from the site or classed as 'hard right' for being centre or centre right in their values. Kids won't realise they are reading almost extremist views.



The idiots don't realise that Neil was speaking for 73% of the Teesside population, given that is the vote Ben Houchen received as Tory mayor. Frustrating that they are the minority masquerading as the generalist view; an absolute cesspit of marxist ideology.



Really good post



My concern and problem is that Rob sits on a supporters forum unelected apparently representing fans views. We all know that isn't true and he has no interest in anyones views if they have a different political view to his own. Hence why they have the restriction facility on there or banning anyone who dares be different.



Other representatives on the supporters forum are from groups like the 12th man, disabled fans, middlesbrough supporters south etc. Rob sits on there completely unelected due to running a fanzine and website. It really should be flagged what he allows/doesnt allow on that forum.



It would be interesting to see if it could be flagged to all local tory mps and the mayor.

Redcar

East Cleveland

Middlesbrough South

Stockton South

Darlington

Hartlepool

All these places voted Tory over any other political party and therefore the chances are that a good majority of these people are boro fans. Rob and that forum do not tolerate the views of these people and he openly discriminates against political choice. Would be interesting to know the local MPs and Mayors view on this and the person aka Rob allowing it

Really good postMy concern and problem is that Rob sits on a supporters forum unelected apparently representing fans views. We all know that isn't true and he has no interest in anyones views if they have a different political view to his own. Hence why they have the restriction facility on there or banning anyone who dares be different.Other representatives on the supporters forum are from groups like the 12th man, disabled fans, middlesbrough supporters south etc. Rob sits on there completely unelected due to running a fanzine and website. It really should be flagged what he allows/doesnt allow on that forum.It would be interesting to see if it could be flagged to all local tory mps and the mayor.RedcarEast ClevelandMiddlesbrough SouthStockton SouthDarlingtonHartlepoolAll these places voted Tory over any other political party and therefore the chances are that a good majority of these people are boro fans. Rob and that forum do not tolerate the views of these people and he openly discriminates against political choice. Would be interesting to know the local MPs and Mayors view on this and the person aka Rob allowing it It maybe time for Gibson to have a rethink about Nicholls and FMTTM being connected with his club after all Gibson is a Tory supporter himself now. So begs the question why does Nicholls overlook that the hypocrite Logged

Posts: 5 033 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 PM » Red nose is simply a low intellect hypocrite. He wouldnt criticize Gibson if he teamed up with Marine Le Pen. Logged

Posts: 417 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 PM » Starting to understand why Cooper was bullied so much by sneaky cunts like WeeGrod and BoroFur. Logged

Posts: 387 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:43:18 PM » That weegord really is an self riteous odious individual. Had my own arguments with him and the boy wonder fair86. Wonder how the latter feels about his poster boy DR Williams getting another election spanking Logged

Posts: 2 836 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #34 on: Today at 02:21:15 PM » The mere mention of ISRAEL has them furiously typing out the usual bollox.



Look at Roofie ffs. Like a militant Forest Gump. Logged