|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.
They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.
Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.
After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.
What a
The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it
|
|
|
« Last Edit: May 08, 2021, 12:17:45 PM by Cooper671 »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
Holgate Corner must be the most deluded poster on there... look at some of this delusion
I think these elections are far better for Labour and much worse for the Tories than has been made out. The Tories want to change the mayoral voting system because so many Labour mayors have been elected. The Tories have been wiped out in Wales and Scotland is now lost to the U.K. If that is Bunter sweeping all before him I would hate to see him struggling
I think there is a lot of bad news for Johnson in this set of elections, his vote share is down 10%, but the media now have a policy of only highlighting anything which looks bad for Labour.
We are in the middle of an ideological war and the establishment are far more worried about Labour than they dare to admit.
Worried about Labour
.... fucking hilarious
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
This blokes a lunatic aswell
Tories in trouble in rural Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Kent.
Isn't the real story of this election the collapse of the old Blue Wall?
And should Keir Starmer be given credit for this, as some are blaming him for the so called "red wall" collapse?
Labour
Lost 8 councils and 309 seats
Tories
Gained 11 councils and 243 seats
Oh yeah absolute disaster for the tories
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
NowThenTinHead
Offline
Posts: 26
|
They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
That Holgate Corner still not found his meds it seems
I think the Tories will have been rattled by the Labour mayors winning, these are high profile positions with big vote numbers involved.
This on the Sadiq Kahn thread - already reports yesterday stating how his win can not be seen as any form of success - he was widely expected to win by a street and scraped home
Huge success to the whoppers over there
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
This is a fucking classic
That idiot Borolad
"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"
Yeah course you do
- sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Block21
|
This is a fucking classic
That idiot Borolad
"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"
Yeah course you do
- sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM
To be fair coops I have a couple of mates that joined and they do hate ant Middleton and hate the SAS name being part of channel 4s rubbish programming. But borolad is still full of shit.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper671
|
Unbelievable!
Just read the Warnock thread - what a bunch of complete fannies and bullies. Neil - if you're reading - I was more than happy with you to express your opinions.
That site has become a hard left vacuum having 'ran out of town' anybody with any views to the right of hard left. What a poisonous, out of touch place. The fact it is seen as the 'Official' fan forum of MFC is a scandal.
What concerns me is impressionable young kids are going to a recognised Middlesbrough Football Club fans forum thinking they are going to talk football and MFC but really it is merely a front for a hard left political forum. The views rammed at people as a normalised view of the world are disgusting with anybody with a different view is 'cancelled' and removed from the site or classed as 'hard right' for being centre or centre right in their values. Kids won't realise they are reading almost extremist views.
The idiots don't realise that Neil was speaking for 73% of the Teesside population, given that is the vote Ben Houchen received as Tory mayor. Frustrating that they are the minority masquerading as the generalist view; an absolute cesspit of marxist ideology.
Really good post
My concern and problem is that Rob sits on a supporters forum unelected apparently representing fans views. We all know that isn't true and he has no interest in anyones views if they have a different political view to his own. Hence why they have the restriction facility on there or banning anyone who dares be different.
Other representatives on the supporters forum are from groups like the 12th man, disabled fans, middlesbrough supporters south etc. Rob sits on there completely unelected due to running a fanzine and website. It really should be flagged what he allows/doesnt allow on that forum.
It would be interesting to see if it could be flagged to all local tory mps and the mayor.
Redcar
East Cleveland
Middlesbrough South
Stockton South
Darlington
Hartlepool
All these places voted Tory over any other political party and therefore the chances are that a good majority of these people are boro fans. Rob and that forum do not tolerate the views of these people and he openly discriminates against political choice. Would be interesting to know the local MPs and Mayors view on this and the person aka Rob allowing it
|
|
|
|
Logged