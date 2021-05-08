Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Left Wing FMTTM  (Read 1102 times)
kippers
« on: May 08, 2021, 12:02:36 PM »
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.
Cooper671
« Reply #1 on: May 08, 2021, 12:12:46 PM »
Quote from: kippers on May 08, 2021, 12:02:36 PM
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.

Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.

After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.

What a  :wanker:

The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it  :nige:
kippers
« Reply #2 on: May 08, 2021, 12:19:15 PM »
Even daftcnt Roofie spouts his crap unopposed these days

😀
Mickgaz
« Reply #3 on: May 08, 2021, 12:23:44 PM »
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:
Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: May 08, 2021, 02:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on May 08, 2021, 12:23:44 PM
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:

 :wanker:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: May 08, 2021, 02:38:14 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on May 08, 2021, 12:23:44 PM
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:

 jc
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
« Reply #6 on: May 08, 2021, 02:41:34 PM »
Yep, we have kids leaving school unprepared for a life of graft due to teachers telling kids they are so precious.
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: May 08, 2021, 03:10:30 PM »
It's only those insecure in their own opinions who won't listen to the opinions of others.

They daren't.
Gingerpig
« Reply #8 on: May 08, 2021, 05:51:12 PM »
Loved No Mushroom yesterday mind , though he is probably banned now  or gone to re -education camp on Parly road
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LeeTublin
« Reply #9 on: May 08, 2021, 11:54:28 PM »
They are all rejoicing cos Sadiq Khan got re-elected only bit of glory they have had all weekend.
LeeTublin
« Reply #10 on: May 08, 2021, 11:56:10 PM »
Thye are even having a go at Warnock now for praising Boris. What a bitter lot.  mick

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/warnock-%E2%80%98good-old-boris%E2%80%99.18144/
Block21
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:36:23 AM »
They are fucking tragic, they even have a thread about me on there and I haven't posted on any forum properly for a couple of weeks now  :ponce:
Sir Digby Chicken Caesar
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 AM »
Just seen the thread on Warnock praising Boris and the country. What an absolute shower of shite those cunts are. Best manager we've had in years, do any of them actually live in the area never mind go to any matches when we are are allowed to. They've got the nerve to call this place an embarrassment to the Boro

 
Block21
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 AM »
I think this place would be up Neil's Street, we are the type of crowd you would happily go for a few sherbets with, whilst over the road they are only good for reporting to the PPU and having hard drives confiscated.
Cooper671
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Sir Digby Chicken Caesar on Yesterday at 10:17:00 AM
Just seen the thread on Warnock praising Boris and the country. What an absolute shower of shite those cunts are. Best manager we've had in years, do any of them actually live in the area never mind go to any matches when we are are allowed to. They've got the nerve to call this place an embarrassment to the Boro

 

Possibly someone...... maybe an unnamed individual might flag the thread to couple local news outlets along the lines how Rob Nicholls and friends think of the boro manager

Shit himself next time he sees Warnock 
Erimus44
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:44:38 PM »
They were crawling up is arse when they thought he was reading the board after his comments an interview a few months back.
Cooper671
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:50:00 PM »
Holgate Corner must be the most deluded poster on there... look at some of this delusion

I think these elections are far better for Labour and much worse for the Tories than has been made out. The Tories want to change the mayoral voting system because so many Labour mayors have been elected. The Tories have been wiped out in Wales and Scotland is now lost to the U.K. If that is Bunter sweeping all before him I would hate to see him struggling

I think there is a lot of bad news for Johnson in this set of elections, his vote share is down 10%, but the media now have a policy of only highlighting anything which looks bad for Labour.
We are in the middle of an ideological war and the establishment are far more worried about Labour than they dare to admit.

Worried about Labour :nige:.... fucking hilarious
Bill Buxton
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:57:14 PM »
Perhaps hes stopped taking his meds.
Cooper671
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:10:33 PM »
This blokes a lunatic aswell

Tories in trouble in rural Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, Kent.

Isn't the real story of this election the collapse of the old Blue Wall?

And should Keir Starmer be given credit for this, as some are blaming him for the so called "red wall" collapse?

Labour
Lost 8 councils and 309 seats

Tories
Gained 11 councils and 243 seats

Oh yeah absolute disaster for the tories 
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:09:07 PM »
They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe
Gingerpig
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on Yesterday at 08:09:07 PM
They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe


Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week  regarded how naughty Warnock was  being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up

All these supposed Boro fans now discussing wanting  Jimmy FH , or other managers to replace Warnock ........because they disagree politically ........rednose should be fucking ashamed & if i was NW  would fuck him off at Pressers
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Wee_Willie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:38:39 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:42:09 PM
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on Yesterday at 08:09:07 PM
They're an absolute parcel of snowflakes. That corceigh the cat winds me up too. He'd find offence in an empty room the wet wipe


Have that terrorist on blocked , total ira loving Britain hating fuckwit , who like many on there never comment on a Boro game ......his only posts on football this week  regarded how naughty Warnock was  being happy with Vaccines ........sums the cnut up

All these supposed Boro fans now discussing wanting  Jimmy FH , or other managers to replace Warnock ........because they disagree politically ........rednose should be fucking ashamed & if i was NW  would fuck him off at Pressers

Hopefully someone does a Yusef on him ....  :alf:
Cooper671
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:24:55 AM »
That Holgate Corner still not found his meds it seems

I think the Tories will have been rattled by the Labour mayors winning, these are high profile positions with big vote numbers involved.

This on the Sadiq Kahn thread - already reports yesterday stating how his win can not be seen as any form of success - he was widely expected to win by a street and scraped home

Huge success to the whoppers over there 
Cooper671
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:27:55 AM »
This is a fucking classic

That idiot Borolad

"I know and work with a few former SAS blokes and they all hate this series. They seemed to have a special level of loathing for Ant Middleton. I enjoy the celeb version, but that's for sadistic reasons"

Yeah course you do  :nige: - sitting in your bedroom playing COD 24/7 isn't reality - abit like the political views of FMTTM 
