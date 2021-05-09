kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 834





Posts: 2 834 Left Wing FMTTM « on: Yesterday at 12:02:36 PM » There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.



They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years. Logged

Cooper671

Online



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:46 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:02:36 PM There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.



They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.



Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.



After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.



What a



The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.What aThe other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:17:45 PM by Cooper671 » Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 834





Posts: 2 834 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:19:15 PM » Even daftcnt Roofie spouts his crap unopposed these days



😀 Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 382





Posts: 382 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:23:44 PM » The only reason lefties want under 18s to get to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 834





Posts: 2 834 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:41:34 PM » Yep, we have kids leaving school unprepared for a life of graft due to teachers telling kids they are so precious. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 355





Posts: 355 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:10:30 PM » It's only those insecure in their own opinions who won't listen to the opinions of others.



They daren't. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 901





Posts: 901 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:51:12 PM » Loved No Mushroom yesterday mind , though he is probably banned now or gone to re -education camp on Parly road Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 532





Posts: 532 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM » They are all rejoicing cos Sadiq Khan got re-elected only bit of glory they have had all weekend. Logged

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 532





Posts: 532 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 PM »



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/warnock-%E2%80%98good-old-boris%E2%80%99.18144/ Thye are even having a go at Warnock now for praising Boris. What a bitter lot. Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 937





Posts: 937 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:36:23 AM » They are fucking tragic, they even have a thread about me on there and I haven't posted on any forum properly for a couple of weeks now Logged

Sir Digby Chicken Caesar

Online



Posts: 272





Posts: 272 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:17:00 AM »



Just seen the thread on Warnock praising Boris and the country. What an absolute shower of shite those cunts are. Best manager we've had in years, do any of them actually live in the area never mind go to any matches when we are are allowed to. They've got the nerve to call this place an embarrassment to the Boro Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 937





Posts: 937 Re: Left Wing FMTTM « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:35:49 AM » I think this place would be up Neil's Street, we are the type of crowd you would happily go for a few sherbets with, whilst over the road they are only good for reporting to the PPU and having hard drives confiscated. Logged