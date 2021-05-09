Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 09, 2021, 02:23:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Left Wing FMTTM  (Read 434 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 834


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:02:36 PM »
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.
Logged
Cooper671
**
Online Online

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:46 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 12:02:36 PM
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.

Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.

After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.

What a  :wanker:

The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it  :nige:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:17:45 PM by Cooper671 » Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 834


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:19:15 PM »
Even daftcnt Roofie spouts his crap unopposed these days

😀
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 382


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:23:44 PM »
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 436



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 12:23:44 PM
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:

 :wanker:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 687


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:38:14 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 12:23:44 PM
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:

 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 834


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:41:34 PM »
Yep, we have kids leaving school unprepared for a life of graft due to teachers telling kids they are so precious.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 355


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:10:30 PM »
It's only those insecure in their own opinions who won't listen to the opinions of others.

They daren't.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 901


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:51:12 PM »
Loved No Mushroom yesterday mind , though he is probably banned now  or gone to re -education camp on Parly road
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 532


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM »
They are all rejoicing cos Sadiq Khan got re-elected only bit of glory they have had all weekend.
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 532


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 PM »
Thye are even having a go at Warnock now for praising Boris. What a bitter lot.  mick

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/warnock-%E2%80%98good-old-boris%E2%80%99.18144/
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 936


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:36:23 AM »
They are fucking tragic, they even have a thread about me on there and I haven't posted on any forum properly for a couple of weeks now  :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 