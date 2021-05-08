Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Left Wing FMTTM  (Read 115 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 12:02:36 PM »
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.
Cooper671
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:46 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:02:36 PM
There is no longer any dissidents to the left wing rhetoric on there now.

They got exactly what Westy and Baddad wanted for years.

Andy_W is currently battling to become King Whopper of the board.

After suggesting yesterday wasn't that bad and it didn't really matter he is now advocating removing the voting rights of anyone over 65 if under 18's can't vote.

What a  :wanker:

The other thing they all love to do and I pulled them up on it was telling everyone how they have someone on block - big deal you can't deal with anyone with a different opinion its not a good look boasting about it  :nige:
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:15 PM »
Even daftcnt Roofie spouts his crap unopposed these days

😀
Mickgaz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:23:44 PM »
The only reason lefties want under 18s to get  to vote is because they know leftie teachers and tutors have been dripping there Marxist poison in the kids ears trying to brain wash them  :meltdown:
