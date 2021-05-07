Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 11, 2021, 02:12:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: No mushroom OTR  (Read 671 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 902


View Profile
« on: May 07, 2021, 09:04:49 PM »
Superb whoever you are   :nige:
Biting like fkin sharks.... True colours coming out
« Last Edit: May 07, 2021, 10:03:55 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 800


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 07, 2021, 10:09:32 PM »
Has been a fine effort to keep them biting most of the day  jc
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 902


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 07, 2021, 10:11:21 PM »
& they are still going  :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
KillingJoke
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 08, 2021, 12:15:22 AM »
Theres not much room for a fun guy like him on there.

 :homer:
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 939


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: May 08, 2021, 07:50:25 PM »
 :ponce:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 902


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: May 08, 2021, 08:19:45 PM »
Had then snapping like hell for 2 days now , calling him from A-Z.......but still replying  :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 825


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: May 08, 2021, 09:12:51 PM »
Hes decided to call it a day over there - thats a shame
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 939


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: May 08, 2021, 09:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on May 08, 2021, 09:12:51 PM
Hes decided to call it a day over there - thats a shame

Appears he was rumbled  :ponce:
Logged
Cooper671
**
Online Online

Posts: 58


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:47 AM »
He's still giving them the run around 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 