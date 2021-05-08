Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
No mushroom OTR
Author
Topic: No mushroom OTR (Read 430 times)
Gingerpig
No mushroom OTR


Yesterday
at 09:04:49 PM »
Superb whoever you are
Biting like fkin sharks.... True colours coming out


Yesterday
at 10:03:55 PM by Gingerpig

Itchy_ring
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:32 PM »
Has been a fine effort to keep them biting most of the day
Gingerpig
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:21 PM »
& they are still going
KillingJoke
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:15:22 AM »
Theres not much room for a fun guy like him on there.
Block21
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:50:25 PM »
Gingerpig
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:19:45 PM »
Had then snapping like hell for 2 days now , calling him from A-Z.......but still replying
Holgateoldskool
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:12:51 PM »
Hes decided to call it a day over there - thats a shame
Block21
Re: No mushroom OTR

Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:12:51 PM
Hes decided to call it a day over there - thats a shame
Appears he was rumbled
