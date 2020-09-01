Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Labour Party  (Read 200 times)
Does the Labour Party need to split to become electable? Would the party ever be elected with the Momentum side of things running the show, or having such a large say in policy?

Looking at the Hartlepool result, the other expected results, Brexit, the aftermath of Brexit, the past 2 GEs and then the various other local elections it seems the 2 sides of the party just cannot agree, and more importantly cannot/will not understand, why they appear to be unelectable. This, no matter what they claim to the contrary, is mistrust of the Momentum types and their often barking mad policies.

As an example I saw something from Lloyd Russell Moyle sticking the knife into Starmer (I know LRM is an idiot, but he is representative of a lot of people in the Momentum side of things that are the same as him),  now claiming that a return to Corbynism is the only way for the party to progress, when Corbynism was defeated in two general elections, one of them with a resounding margin. What's the definition of insanity again?

It pains me the fact they are in such a diabolical state. Even if you disagree with their politics, you should still want a viable and functioning opposition. The current Labour party are not.

It also has the potential for the Conservatives to weasel out of the "leveling up" they promised voters, since there is nobody reasonable to take their place. The only foreseeable way Labour get back into power would be with the SNP and some sort of coalition, that would immediately fall to pieces because the SNP are only likely to agree to this deal if they get some promises on a referendum/devolution.

One party state is not good for any country. Something needs to change.

Is finished. Could Mr Starmer close the door on his way out.
They should change there ways and not bleat on about Palestine, giving jabs to the rest of the world, fixedated on the woke agenda, banging the LGBT and BLM drum.  These issues the average man or woman jn the street dont give two hoots about.  Its all about making sure we all have jobs and generations getting an improved standard of living. There target market is too small... metropolitan types and old school lefties. Who are job in the minority.  Fuck em, and fuck starmer.....would never be trusted when you have a guy who swept Saville and Rotherham under the carpet
Who gives a fuck?
It's like reading Milton or Byron that. Thanks, you gave me hope that everything will be alright....the average man on the street no less 
