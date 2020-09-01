calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 365



Crabamity





Posts: 8 365Crabamity The Labour Party « on: Today at 12:43:02 PM »



Looking at the Hartlepool result, the other expected results, Brexit, the aftermath of Brexit, the past 2 GEs and then the various other local elections it seems the 2 sides of the party just cannot agree, and more importantly cannot/will not understand, why they appear to be unelectable. This, no matter what they claim to the contrary, is mistrust of the Momentum types and their often barking mad policies.



As an example I saw something from Lloyd Russell Moyle sticking the knife into Starmer (I know LRM is an idiot, but he is representative of a lot of people in the Momentum side of things that are the same as him), now claiming that a return to Corbynism is the only way for the party to progress, when Corbynism was defeated in two general elections, one of them with a resounding margin. What's the definition of insanity again?



It pains me the fact they are in such a diabolical state. Even if you disagree with their politics, you should still want a viable and functioning opposition. The current Labour party are not.



It also has the potential for the Conservatives to weasel out of the "leveling up" they promised voters, since there is nobody reasonable to take their place. The only foreseeable way Labour get back into power would be with the SNP and some sort of coalition, that would immediately fall to pieces because the SNP are only likely to agree to this deal if they get some promises on a referendum/devolution.



One party state is not good for any country. Something needs to change.



Otters, wanking in caves, choo choo trains etc. Does the Labour Party need to split to become electable? Would the party ever be elected with the Momentum side of things running the show, or having such a large say in policy?Looking at the Hartlepool result, the other expected results, Brexit, the aftermath of Brexit, the past 2 GEs and then the various other local elections it seems the 2 sides of the party just cannot agree, and more importantly cannot/will not understand, why they appear to be unelectable. This, no matter what they claim to the contrary, is mistrust of the Momentum types and their often barking mad policies.As an example I saw something from Lloyd Russell Moyle sticking the knife into Starmer (I know LRM is an idiot, but he is representative of a lot of people in the Momentum side of things that are the same as him), now claiming that a return to Corbynism is the only way for the party to progress, when Corbynism was defeated in two general elections, one of them with a resounding margin. What's the definition of insanity again?It pains me the fact they are in such a diabolical state. Even if you disagree with their politics, you should still want a viable and functioning opposition. The current Labour party are not.It also has the potential for the Conservatives to weasel out of the "leveling up" they promised voters, since there is nobody reasonable to take their place. The only foreseeable way Labour get back into power would be with the SNP and some sort of coalition, that would immediately fall to pieces because the SNP are only likely to agree to this deal if they get some promises on a referendum/devolution.One party state is not good for any country. Something needs to change.Otters, wanking in caves, choo choo trains etc. Logged