May 07, 2021, 09:34:06 PM
Author Topic: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created  (Read 731 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 04:31:20 AM »
.........and by a landslide!

Watching Sky news and the reporter just stated "he was looking at the pile of votes for Jill Mortimer, and it is considerably larger than that of Paul Williams!"

Confirmation of result expected around 0530.
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:39 AM »
I think the Tories could have put a three legged donkey up against Williams and still won  :nige:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:26 AM by Mickgaz » Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:07 AM »
And the good old Socialists on FMTTM looking to blame everyone - apart from the Labour Party. So not quite the smart arses they try and project themselves as!!
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:17:45 AM »
 As per otr, everyone is thick and racist........ Never wrong are they?
 :alf: :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:21:31 AM »
It was the low turnout that done it!! Now the line being trotted out....
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:29:33 AM »
Labour has turned into a London cult, with a couple of extremists sprinkled across the country.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:12:34 AM »
Unbelievable result.

Sad, this morning. The political party I support are a shambles, the Boro are shite and Im losing interest, England Cricket got bummed in India and England Rugby were inexplicably shite in the six nations.

Thank god for my exciting accountants sex life  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Cooper671
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:22 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:21:31 AM
It was the low turnout that done it!! Now the line being trotted out....
Haha - low turnout? they can't try that one... a low turnout favours the incumbent its when a large turnout happens you see the big swings (normally).

Also I seen the other day them lot hoping for a low turnout (knowing fine well that low means good for the incumbent)

  :nige:
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
Instead of all the people on the other side asking why stupid/brexiteer people would vote Tory why do they not look at why they have deserted Labour.

I'll tell you why, because Labour deserted the very people the party was formed for, the working class.
They have consistently put candidates in 'safe' seats thinking that anyone would vote for them, then they let the Corbynista take over the party who have consistently bullied low level Labour party activists away from the party (I know some people personally where this has happened) and then tried to rectify it with Kier Starmer who just has not taken the Tory government to task.

Labour party has actually been succesful in one thing, driving England towards being a one party rule nation for the next 10-20 years which is very dangerous. Without an effective opposition we stumble towards autocracy.
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:07 AM »
Labour a fucking shambles, but Hartlepool Tory? 

Hahaha, its so fucking ludicrous it beggars belief
Rutters
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:49:34 AM »
The Labour Party have not only deserted the working-class, they have divided them into racial and gender 'identities' to fight against each other.

Who in Labour stands up for a white bloke in Hartlepool as Lammy does for Black people and Jess Philips does for women?
towz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM »
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:12 AM by towz » Logged
Cooper671
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:34:30 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:

You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:36:32 AM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 09:34:30 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:

You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?

Nope they are far to intelligent to fall for that one 😀
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:38:43 AM »
FMTTM Labour blame bingo

Propaganda
Gammon
Low IQ
Low turnout
Turkeys voting for Christmas
Dont understand what they are voting for
Fell for the Tory Promises
Selfish
Racist
Brexit



Anyone wanna game?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:48:38 AM »
Angela Raynor sounds like she's trying to eat her own tongue, the stupid bint.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:09:09 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:

Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.

Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance

Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault

Labour is Christmas for the turkeys
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:50 AM by Rutters » Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 897


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:10:38 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:

Maybe the poolies ssaw  through Saudi Paul & his 2 private medical companies.... Not quite a man of the people then or NHS lover deep down
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LeeTublin
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:35:28 AM »
Theres some right bitter fuckers on FMTTM.  mick
Itchy_ring
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:42:32 AM »
There's a bunch of them that are horrible and vicious at the best of times, never mind when they have just had a beating, tells you all you need to know about how their ideal government would work 
John Theone
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:42:39 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:44:07 AM
Labour a fucking shambles, but Hartlepool Tory? 

Hahaha, its so fucking ludicrous it beggars belief

Wrong board for you lad...

 :nige: :nige: :nige:
Red Rebel
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:43:39 AM »
ahhaahhaahhaahhhhaaahahahaha tozw yuo fucign ars yuo tryed to be ded clevr adn maked yorself luk a fukcign stupd fukc yuo tuwl adn bob datf cutn drie yor iyes yuo fuckign leftiy fukc pipe buw huw buw huw
adn orl yuo fuckign bummetotehmuwn cutns yuo can fukc of haswel yuo fuckign shayts ar no yuo orl cum on adn riyd tihs on tuw rednoaz yuo fuckign ugliy basted you fais is a fuckign pus filed mes
ahhahahahahaha orl abord teh fuckign leftiy fukc train yuo fuckign sda shayts fukc of
Logged
Cooper671
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:59:27 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:35:28 AM
Theres some right bitter fuckers on FMTTM.  mick

Its hilarious over there today  :nige:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:01:04 PM »
Ive just dropped by. Comedy gold.
TommyDickfingers

« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:02:38 PM »
"They haven't done anything, other than convinced the gullible ones that all their problems were caused by the EU, some Polish bricklayer or some Spanish Nurses, it's bizzare.
The grass is always greener or its always someone else's fault, in their eyes, and the way they see it is: "The darker the skin, more different accent and more different clothing, then the more problems they cause, the more jobs they're stealing", it's ridiculous."

I've just read this on fmttm and my jaw dropped.
As I've said before I am not a Tory supporter but for someone to type this and basically say that everyone who voted Tory is stupid and a racist...............and they wonder why people have moved away from Labour when they have rabid dogs throwing accusations like this about anyone who doesn't agree with their left views.

Labour has become the party that tries to please everyone but actually misses the massive silent majority sat in the middle looking for someone to come up with decent policies.
Micksgrill
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:03:59 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:49:34 AM
The Labour Party have not only deserted the working-class, they have divided them into racial and gender 'identities' to fight against each other.

Who in Labour stands up for a white bloke in Hartlepool as Lammy does for Black people and Jess Philips does for women?




Perhaps the working class are getting wealthier and are no longer unionised in their jobs.  Why would you want to vote Labour if you are better off in the pocket as they would be more than happy to take it off you.
towz
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:24:59 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 01:03:59 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:49:34 AM
The Labour Party have not only deserted the working-class, they have divided them into racial and gender 'identities' to fight against each other.

Who in Labour stands up for a white bloke in Hartlepool as Lammy does for Black people and Jess Philips does for women?




Perhaps the working class are getting wealthier and are no longer unionised in their jobs.  Why would you want to vote Labour if you are better off in the pocket as they would be more than happy to take it off you.

Working class getting wealthier?  What fucking planet  are you on?
Cooper671
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:25:17 PM »
Quote from: TommyDickfingers on Today at 01:02:38 PM
"They haven't done anything, other than convinced the gullible ones that all their problems were caused by the EU, some Polish bricklayer or some Spanish Nurses, it's bizzare.
The grass is always greener or its always someone else's fault, in their eyes, and the way they see it is: "The darker the skin, more different accent and more different clothing, then the more problems they cause, the more jobs they're stealing", it's ridiculous."

I've just read this on fmttm and my jaw dropped.
As I've said before I am not a Tory supporter but for someone to type this and basically say that everyone who voted Tory is stupid and a racist...............and they wonder why people have moved away from Labour when they have rabid dogs throwing accusations like this about anyone who doesn't agree with their left views.

Labour has become the party that tries to please everyone but actually misses the massive silent majority sat in the middle looking for someone to come up with decent policies.



Haha thats the idiot Andy W -  He's also posted this which I flagged on the excuses thread

I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain


He's SmallTown's best buddy on there so its no surprise
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:09:09 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:

Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.

Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance

Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault

Labour is Christmas for the turkeys

Her husband was in the caymans to root out tax avoidance  charles that is fucking brilliant
Cooper671
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:46:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:26:34 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:09:09 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:27 AM
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual  :alf:



Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.

Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance

Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault

Labour is Christmas for the turkeys

Her husband was in the caymans to root out tax avoidance  charles that is fucking brilliant

Again not sure if you have misunderstood (abit like Angela Rayner) her husband was employed in the Cayman Islands investigating tax avoidance hence why she was there - she was not there avoiding tax like you and Angela Rayner are making out.

Also she is from North Yorkshire and educated at Teesside Uni vs A guy from Canterbury educated at Cambridge - Dont make out he's local and she's never stepped foot around these parts
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:49:36 PM »
They seem to be banking on a Brexit disaster to rescue the fortunes of Labour.
 :alf:
I predict a fucking miserable future for the silly short sighted lefty loonies
 :nige:
Cooper671
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:12:57 PM »
That NoMushroom bloke is whipping them into a right frenzy over there 

He wont be around long I bet 
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:52:40 PM »
So whats Doctor Dolittle going to do with himself now?
Well I suppose he can always go back to drooling over his favourite "Tory MILF", although since Heidi Allen went all Liberal on us there isn't really a great deal left for the pervy cunt to wank over!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:52:40 PM
So whats Doctor Dolittle going to do with himself now?
Well I suppose he can always go back to drooling over his favourite "Tory MILF", although since Heidi Allen went all Liberal on us there isn't really a great deal left for the pervy cunt to wank over!

Hopefully the smug bastard crawls back into the hole where he came from!
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 03:12:57 PM
That NoMushroom bloke is whipping them into a right frenzy over there 

He wont be around long I bet 

Absolutely frothing... class 😀
Gingerpig
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:46:20 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 03:12:57 PM
That NoMushroom bloke is whipping them into a right frenzy over there  

He wont be around long I bet  


He will be here by morning .......Kim Jong Rednose will have him gone  when he can see through his tears  :alf: :alf: :alf:


Rifle ???
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Mickgaz
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:59:53 PM »
Jessie Joe jacobs rant at Ben houchen after she lost reminded me of Greta thunberg  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:11:30 PM »
They got exactly what they deserved, the current Labour Party is so far detached from reality its gone past embarrassing  souey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:24:16 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 06:59:53 PM
Jessie Joe jacobs rant at Ben houchen after she lost reminded me of Greta thunberg  :nige: :nige: :nige:

Another deluded lefty  lost
Cooper671
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:53:28 PM »
7 out of the 1st 8 threads on politics over there at the moment  :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:05:41 PM »
Good job that doesnt happen on here :gaz:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:05:41 PM
Good job that doesnt happen on here :gaz:

Politics is the nearest thing to sport at the moment, can't remember the last time I was less interested in the last match of the season
Gingerpig
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 07:53:28 PM
7 out of the 1st 8 threads on politics over there at the moment  :nige:

Totally a North Korea board o er there..... Everyone else's fault...... As ever...... Simple answer in the real world.. Stop bending Yr knees & being so kin Woke... Then you may apeal to Yr
Core vote
Logged
