Cooper671
It was the low turnout that done it!! Now the line being trotted out....
Haha - low turnout? they can't try that one... a low turnout favours the incumbent its when a large turnout happens you see the big swings (normally).
Also I seen the other day them lot hoping for a low turnout (knowing fine well that low means good for the incumbent)
TommyDickfingers
Instead of all the people on the other side asking why stupid/brexiteer people would vote Tory why do they not look at why they have deserted Labour.
I'll tell you why, because Labour deserted the very people the party was formed for, the working class.
They have consistently put candidates in 'safe' seats thinking that anyone would vote for them, then they let the Corbynista take over the party who have consistently bullied low level Labour party activists away from the party (I know some people personally where this has happened) and then tried to rectify it with Kier Starmer who just has not taken the Tory government to task.
Labour party has actually been succesful in one thing, driving England towards being a one party rule nation for the next 10-20 years which is very dangerous. Without an effective opposition we stumble towards autocracy.
An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently
"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."
Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual
You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?
boro_boro_boro
Nope they are far to intelligent to fall for that one 😀
Rutters
Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.
Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance
Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault
Labour is Christmas for the turkeys
Gingerpig
Maybe the poolies ssaw through Saudi Paul & his 2 private medical companies.... Not quite a man of the people then or NHS lover deep down
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
"They haven't done anything, other than convinced the gullible ones that all their problems were caused by the EU, some Polish bricklayer or some Spanish Nurses, it's bizzare.
The grass is always greener or its always someone else's fault, in their eyes, and the way they see it is: "The darker the skin, more different accent and more different clothing, then the more problems they cause, the more jobs they're stealing", it's ridiculous."
I've just read this on fmttm and my jaw dropped.
As I've said before I am not a Tory supporter but for someone to type this and basically say that everyone who voted Tory is stupid and a racist...............and they wonder why people have moved away from Labour when they have rabid dogs throwing accusations like this about anyone who doesn't agree with their left views.
Labour has become the party that tries to please everyone but actually misses the massive silent majority sat in the middle looking for someone to come up with decent policies.
Cooper671
"They haven't done anything, other than convinced the gullible ones that all their problems were caused by the EU, some Polish bricklayer or some Spanish Nurses, it's bizzare.
The grass is always greener or its always someone else's fault, in their eyes, and the way they see it is: "The darker the skin, more different accent and more different clothing, then the more problems they cause, the more jobs they're stealing", it's ridiculous."
I've just read this on fmttm and my jaw dropped.
As I've said before I am not a Tory supporter but for someone to type this and basically say that everyone who voted Tory is stupid and a racist...............and they wonder why people have moved away from Labour when they have rabid dogs throwing accusations like this about anyone who doesn't agree with their left views.
Labour has become the party that tries to please everyone but actually misses the massive silent majority sat in the middle looking for someone to come up with decent policies.
Haha thats the idiot Andy W - He's also posted this which I flagged on the excuses thread
I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain
He's SmallTown's best buddy on there so its no surprise
towz
Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.
Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance
Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault
Labour is Christmas for the turkeys
Her husband was in the caymans to root out tax avoidance
that is fucking brilliant
Cooper671
Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.
Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance
Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault
Labour is Christmas for the turkeys
Her husband was in the caymans to root out tax avoidance
that is fucking brilliant
Again not sure if you have misunderstood (abit like Angela Rayner) her husband was employed in the Cayman Islands investigating tax avoidance hence why she was there - she was not there avoiding tax like you and Angela Rayner are making out.
Also she is from North Yorkshire and educated at Teesside Uni vs A guy from Canterbury educated at Cambridge - Dont make out he's local and she's never stepped foot around these parts
