Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



Sad, this morning. The political party I support are a shambles, the Boro are shite and Im losing interest, England Cricket got bummed in India and England Rugby were inexplicably shite in the six nations.



Unbelievable result. Sad, this morning. The political party I support are a shambles, the Boro are shite and Im losing interest, England Cricket got bummed in India and England Rugby were inexplicably shite in the six nations.

Thank god for my exciting accountants sex life

TommyDickfingers

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created

Instead of all the people on the other side asking why stupid/brexiteer people would vote Tory why do they not look at why they have deserted Labour.



I'll tell you why, because Labour deserted the very people the party was formed for, the working class.

They have consistently put candidates in 'safe' seats thinking that anyone would vote for them, then they let the Corbynista take over the party who have consistently bullied low level Labour party activists away from the party (I know some people personally where this has happened) and then tried to rectify it with Kier Starmer who just has not taken the Tory government to task.



Labour party has actually been succesful in one thing, driving England towards being a one party rule nation for the next 10-20 years which is very dangerous. Without an effective opposition we stumble towards autocracy.

towz

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.



Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."



An elderly white farmer Tory woman from Thirsk, apparently

"During the campaign, Labours Deputy Leader called on the Conservatives to clarify the link between Ms Mortimer and tax havens after it emerged she had spent time on the Caribbean island.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had selected a candidate who has more connection with tax havens than Hartlepool town centre."

Fucking class, Turkeys voting for Christmas as usual

Cooper671

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



You do realise that quote from Angela Rayner is an absolute own goal?

Rutters

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.



Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance



Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault



Not sure what your point is here but the elderly white farmer isn't in the Labour party.

Her husband was in the Caymans to root out tax avoidance

Rayner says white, working-class boy's educational under-attainment is their own fault

Labour is Christmas for the turkeys

Gingerpig

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



Maybe the poolies ssaw through Saudi Paul & his 2 private medical companies.... Not quite a man of the people then or NHS lover deep down

Red Rebel

Posts: 65 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:43:39 AM » ahhaahhaahhaahhhhaaahahahaha tozw yuo fucign ars yuo tryed to be ded clevr adn maked yorself luk a fukcign stupd fukc yuo tuwl adn bob datf cutn drie yor iyes yuo fuckign leftiy fukc pipe buw huw buw huw

adn orl yuo fuckign bummetotehmuwn cutns yuo can fukc of haswel yuo fuckign shayts ar no yuo orl cum on adn riyd tihs on tuw rednoaz yuo fuckign ugliy basted you fais is a fuckign pus filed mes

ahhahahahahaha orl abord teh fuckign leftiy fukc train yuo fuckign sda shayts fukc of Logged

TommyDickfingers

Posts: 13 Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:02:38 PM » "They haven't done anything, other than convinced the gullible ones that all their problems were caused by the EU, some Polish bricklayer or some Spanish Nurses, it's bizzare.

The grass is always greener or its always someone else's fault, in their eyes, and the way they see it is: "The darker the skin, more different accent and more different clothing, then the more problems they cause, the more jobs they're stealing", it's ridiculous."



I've just read this on fmttm and my jaw dropped.

As I've said before I am not a Tory supporter but for someone to type this and basically say that everyone who voted Tory is stupid and a racist...............and they wonder why people have moved away from Labour when they have rabid dogs throwing accusations like this about anyone who doesn't agree with their left views.



Labour has become the party that tries to please everyone but actually misses the massive silent majority sat in the middle looking for someone to come up with decent policies.



Logged

Micksgrill

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created

The Labour Party have not only deserted the working-class, they have divided them into racial and gender 'identities' to fight against each other.

Who in Labour stands up for a white bloke in Hartlepool as Lammy does for Black people and Jess Philips does for women?



Who in Labour stands up for a white bloke in Hartlepool as Lammy does for Black people and Jess Philips does for women?









Perhaps the working class are getting wealthier and are no longer unionised in their jobs. Why would you want to vote Labour if you are better off in the pocket as they would be more than happy to take it off you.

Cooper671

Haha thats the idiot Andy W - He's also posted this which I flagged on the excuses thread



I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain





Haha thats the idiot Andy W - He's also posted this which I flagged on the excuses thread

I don't think this is the nightmare it's being made out to be, and tactically, I think it actually puts labour in a better position for the next GE, basically, it's giving the tories more rope to hang themselves, in a weird way. It's a short term loss for a long term gain

He's SmallTown's best buddy on there so its no surprise

towz

Re: Tories about to win Hartlepool seat for 1st time since it was created



Her husband was in the caymans to root out tax avoidance

that is fucking brilliant